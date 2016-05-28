Battle of crowds: MDC draws thousands, days after Mugabe’s ‘Million Man’ march

THOUSANDS of Zimbabwean opposition supporters took part in a march in the country’s second city on Saturday, seeking to press President Robert Mugabe over the nation’s economic failings.





It came days after the ruling ZANU-PF party called out a ‘Million Man’ march in support of Mugabe, 92. Tens of thousands are estimated to have turned up, including many who were bused in. Critics say the number was much less.

In April the opposition again marched in the capital Harare, in what was one of the biggest demonstration seen in the country for years.









The Saturday protesters, mainly wearing the red regalia of the Movement for Democratic Change, marched through the center of Bulawayo, halting traffic in the city in the west of the country. The event passed off peacefully.

“We will continue to demand that President Robert Mugabe goes,” MDC’s Organizing Secretary Abednico Bhebhe told reporters on Friday, ahead of the march.

“We’ll continue criticising his failures and those of his government.” Zimbabwe is in “intensive care,” he said.

The MDC’s leader, ex-prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai, said April 14 that his party would hold demonstrations across the southern African nation because of its worsening economy. (Bloomberg)