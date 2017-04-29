News Ticker

Globe-Trotting Mugabe Flies Out Again

28th May 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 52

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe flew out again Friday for Papua, New Guinea where he was set to attend a summit for African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states.

Although media reports on Friday suggested the globe-trotting leader could cast a lone figure during the summit, state media said Mugabe was set to join other heads of state and government at a summit which runs from May 30 to June 1.

According to the ZBC, President Mugabe left in the company of his wife, Grace and Industry and Commerce Minister, Mike Bimha.

As usual, he was seen off at the Harare International Airport by senior government officials who included Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ministers Sydney Sekeramayi (Defence) and Ignatius Chombo (Home Affairs), among others.

Service chiefs were also part of those who took him to the airport.

Meanwhile, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko was left as Acting President.

Mugabe recently returned from Fort Hare university centenary celebrations but could not resist the temptation of immediately flying again to his favourite destination, Singapore where his wife and daughter, Bona were holed up together with the first couple’s newly born grand son.

President Mugabe’s itinerant schedule has been a constant worry among the country’s opposition and ordinary Zimbabwean who feel their leader was dedicating too much time to globetrotting and abandoning the controls to non-decision makers.

Vice Presidents and other government officials have been reluctant to take some decisions in his absence while cabinet does not sit while he away.




In cases where his lieutenants have been brave enough to make decisions, the Zimbabwean strongman has usually come back to immediately reverse them, often in front of cheering followers.

Some of the instances involved a decision by then Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa to halt white owned land invasions by war veterans when they started in 2000.

Only last year, Mugabe drifted from a prepared Independence Day celebrations speech to overturn a decision by Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa to suspend 2016 and 2017 bonus payments for civil servants. – Radio VOP

