News Ticker

Robert Mugabe warns Mnangagwa

25th May 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 32

Harare,– President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday said he never canvassed for his job but was elected by those who saw it fit for him to become their leader.
Mnangagwa
He said this while he warned Zanu PF hawks jostling for party positions adding that they must wait for their turn as this divided the party.

President Mugabe was addressing thousands of party supporters who thronged the grounds adjacent to Harare’s Rainbow Towers Hotel for the so-called Million Men March.

Zanu PF is currently embroiled in factional fights mainly pitying Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s camp and a group of party politicians who never fought the liberation war but have put up a fierce fight for party control with the old guard.

“You know the journey I have travelled,” Mugabe said in Shona, “You saw that when I came into the party, I had gone to Ghana…”

“I had learnt that when joining the liberation movement, you have to be prepared to be under the leadership. Those chosen to be leaders you are supposed to listen to.”




Mugabe warned power hungry politicians within his party to stop canvassing for positions.

He said that he never during any single day campaign to be the Zanu President before 1980 but was chosen by members.

“Each time we did our congress, no one canvassed for power. Even I didn’t canvass to say I wanted this or that post.

“I was the publicity secretary for NDP, and in ZAPU. Even when Zanu wanted a leader I was elected by people.

“There was no day I ever said I wanted to be the party president or did I make any campaigns I wanted to be the president.”

Mugabe was Zanu secretary general before he was chosen president when his predecessor Ndabaningi Sithole was ousted during the liberation war.

Mugabe chided fellow party members for being too desperate to get positions in the party and government to a point of consulting witch doctors for supernatural means.

“It’s not our culture in the party to canvass for positions; some even go to witch doctors. We didn’t go to n’angas to look for positions. Positions should come from the people. In the party we have a congress,” he said.

Mugabe also took a swipe at party “confusionists” sponsoring factionalism.

“Never listen to the discordant voices, from whatever sources; they may come from within the party. Those who say they belong to this or that are deceiving themselves. There is only one Zanu PF,” he said.

He warned war veterans against attempts to push for their choices for possible successor.

“Let us not hear discordant voices. Our war veterans cannot be preaching their own voices, they must come within the party then whatever grievances will be solved within the party. They should never be little groups to promote so and so. Those little groups are treasonous groups, they spoil the party.

 

“Why don’t you come with your criticism, differences within the party and not go to the newspapers. You are making these papers to live, you are giving them life,” he said. – Radio VOP

Related Posts
Grace paves way for Mnangagwa
Grace paves way for Mnangagwa
MBERENGWA – First Lady Grace Mugabe made a dramatic U-turn yesterday when she said Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was her boss in the party and he did not take instructions from ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
WITH the way events are panning out in the fractious Zanu PF party, it is becoming increasingly clear President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace is now not only in charge of ...
READ MORE
Major cabinet reshuffle looms; Chihuri and Bonyongwe faces the boot
Major cabinet reshuffle looms; Chihuri and Bonyongwe faces the boot
HARARE - A major cabinet reshuffle is looming following the expulsion of former vice president Joice Mujuru from ZANU PF last week. Government sources said a number of ministers are ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
A SPLIT is imminent in Zanu PF as former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and her allies have made the most damning attack ever of President Robert Mugabe’s leadership and indicated they ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe has the right to savage judges’ – Moyo
‘Mugabe has the right to savage judges’ – Moyo
HARARE - Information minister and Zanu PF politburo member Jonathan Moyo yesterday said President Robert Mugabe has a right to criticise Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo’s High Court application challenging ...
READ MORE
Will US Envoy Harry Thomas Jnr Transform Zimbabwe-USA Relations?
Will US Envoy Harry Thomas Jnr Transform Zimbabwe-USA Relations?
HARARE—Some Zimbabweans say no dramatic shift is expected on Washington-Harare relations with the coming in of ambassador designate, Mr. Harry Thomas Junior, as a new U.S envoy to the southern ...
READ MORE
Mliswa Chickens Out Of Active Politics,Calls For Reforms
Mliswa Chickens Out Of Active Politics,Calls For Reforms
HARARE-Temba Mliswa, former parliamentarian for Hurungwe West in Mashonaland West Province has apparently chickened out of active politics after controversially but narrowly losing in the just ended parliamentary by-elections, which ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe: When policies lead a country to nowhere
Zimbabwe: When policies lead a country to nowhere
FIFTY-ONE years ago, the colonial Rhodesian regime led by the late Ian Douglas Smith declared independence from Britain on November 11, 1965. This was the second time that a British colony ...
READ MORE
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s newly-appointed deputies — Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri — have been endorsed by the party’s structures across the country, despite criticism from some quarters. The ...
READ MORE
ZANU PF on the brink as war vets defy Mugabe
ZANU PF on the brink as war vets defy Mugabe
HARARE - The stage is now delicately set for a potentially explosive encounter that could radically reshape Zimbabwe’s turbulent political landscape when President Robert Mugabe meets restless war veterans in ...
READ MORE
Grace paves way for Mnangagwa
Zanu PF ‘bedroom coup’ takes hold
Major cabinet reshuffle looms; Chihuri and Bonyongwe faces
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
‘Mugabe has the right to savage judges’ –
Will US Envoy Harry Thomas Jnr Transform Zimbabwe-USA
Mliswa Chickens Out Of Active Politics,Calls For Reforms
Zimbabwe: When policies lead a country to nowhere
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
ZANU PF on the brink as war vets

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News