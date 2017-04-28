HARARE–Zimbabwe has contracted a private company in Germany to print bond notes that have sparked public outrage since their introduction was announced earlier this month, a central bank official said last week Friday.

Giesecke & Devrient have a history of doing business with Rhodesia and its successor state Zimbabwe going back to 1965, and they have been supplying paper for banknotes to the government of Zimbabwe throughout the hyperinflation in Zimbabwe.

Hyperinflation in Zimbabwe was a period of currency instability that began in the late 1990s, shortly after the confiscation of white-owned Commercial farms, towards the end of Zimbabwean involvement in the Second Congo War. During the height of inflation from 2008 to 2009, it was difficult to measure Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation because the government of Zimbabwe stopped filing official inflation statistics. However, Zimbabwe’s peak month of inflation is estimated at 79.6 billion percent in mid-November 2008.

In 2009, Zimbabwe stopped printing its currency, with currencies from other countries being used. In mid-2015, Zimbabwe announced plans to have completely switched to the United States dollar by the end of 2015.

In a presentation to the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe annual general meeting which opened here on last week on Thursday, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Exchange control director, Morris Mpofu, assured miners that government, which has been accused of seeking to bring back the local unity covertly through bond notes, would not force central bank to print more cash than necessary.

The RBZ has said it has accessed a $200 million loan from Afreximbank bank to back the printing of bond notes meant to give incentives to exporters.

It had until now not revealed who would be printing the notes.

“The same Germans who printed the South African Rands which were recently impounded at Harare International Airport and later released are the ones who are printing the notes. The Germans are being asked to print $200 million worth of the notes. The money is backed by a loan facility from Afreximbank,” added Mpofu, who spoke on behalf of central bank chief, John Mangudya.

In June 2008 U.S. officials announced they would not take any action against the firm. It was reported that on 1 July 2008 company’s Management Board decided to cease delivering banknote paper to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe with immediate effect. The decision was in response to an “official request” from the German government and calls for international sanctions by the European Union and the United Nations. Dr. Karsten Ottenberg, CEO and Chairman of the G&D Management Board, explained:

“Our decision is a reaction to the political tension in Zimbabwe, which is mounting significantly rather than easing as expected, and takes account of the critical evaluation by the international community, German government and general public.”

Its role in facilitating the destruction of the economy of Zimbabwe through another printers’ breeding of hyperinflation under Mugabe is well-known but the complete role of Giesecke & Devrient during the Holocaust is not.

It said; in delivering banknotes and banknote paper, Giesecke & Devrient it was subject to strict rules defined by the World Bank and it said it continues to rely on the political and moral assessment provided by international trade regulators.

Founded in 1852 by Hermann Giesecke and Alphonse Devrient, the firm initially specialized in high-quality printing, notably currency and securities printing. From the 1850s to the 1870s the firm printed some of the important biblical editions of Constantin von Tischendorf. The partnership’s reputation for quality work was confirmed at the 1867 international exhibition in Paris.

Giesecke & Devrient supplied currency during the inflation in the Weimar Republic in the 1920s, one of the most prominent cases of hyperinflation. It also printed tickets to the 1936 Olympics in Germany and did business with Spain under Franco.

In the modern period, G&D has expanded operations to include banknote processing, smart cards, identification systems, and e-payments. The firm is the world’s second largest supplier of banknotes, with annual revenues of $2.45 billion.

They have over 8,000 employees, and some 50 subsidiaries and joint ventures around the world. The company operates printing facilities in Germany (Munich and Leipzig), as well as Ottawa, Canada, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. G&D currently supplies Euro notes for the German Bundesbank; and the company supplies banknotes for many other nations.

In 1989, the Komori technology for printing banknotes was introduced in Europe when G&D ordered a small printing machine.

In 2000, Giesecke & Devrient established its North American headquarters in Dulles, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The firm produces special paper for use in instruments such as banknotes, checks, bonds, certificates, passports and other identification, and tickets.

In addition to Germany, Giesecke & Devrient has printed banknotes for other various countries through the years, including Cambodia, Croatia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Jamaica, Lithuania, Peru, Zaire, and Zimbabwe. In Japan, G&D is active in the fields of cards and banknotes.

President Mugabe’s government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe blamed the hyperinflation on economic sanctions imposed by the United States of America, the IMF and the European Union.

These sanctions affect the government, and asset freezes and visa denials targeted at 200 specific Zimbabweans closely tied to the Mugabe regime. There are also restrictions placed on trade with Zimbabwe, by both individual businesses and the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control.

A monetarist view is that a general increase in the prices of things is less a commentary on the worth of those things than on the worth of the money. This has objective and subjective components: Objectively, that the money has no firm basis to give it a value. and subjectively, that the people holding the money lack confidence in its ability to retain its value.

Crucial to both components is discipline over the creation of additional money. However, the Mugabe government was printing money to finance involvement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and, in 2000, in the Second Congo War, including higher salaries for army and government officials.

Zimbabwe was under-reporting its war spending to the International Monetary Fund by perhaps $22 million a month. Another motive for excessive money creation has been self-dealing. Transparency International ranks Zimbabwe’s government 157th of 177 in terms of institutionalised corruption. The resulting lack of confidence in government undermines confidence in the future and faith in the currency.

Economic mis-steps by government can create shortages and occupy people with workarounds rather than productivity. Though this harms the economy, it does not necessarily undermine the value of the currency, but may harm confidence in the future. Widespread poverty and violence, including government violence to stifle political opposition, also undermines confidence in the future.

Land reform lowered agricultural output, especially in tobacco, which accounted for one-third of Zimbabwe’s foreign-exchange earnings. Manufacturing and mining also declined. An objective reason was, again, that farms were put in the hands of inexperienced people; and subjectively, that the move undermined the security of property.

Over the course of the five-year span of hyperinflation, the inflation rate fluctuated greatly. At one point, the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe predicted that it would reach 1.5 million percent. In June 2008 the annual rate of price growth was 11.2 million percent. The worst of the inflation occurred in 2008, leading to the abandonment of the currency. The peak month of hyperinflation occurred in mid-November 2008 with a rate estimated at 79,600,000,000% per month. This resulted in US$1 becoming equivalent to the staggering sum of Z$2,621,984,228,675,650,147,435,579,309,984,228

Lack of confidence in government to practice fiscal restraint feeds on itself. In Zimbabwe, neither the issuance of banknotes of higher denominations nor proclamation of new currency regimes led holders of the currency to expect that the new money would be more stable than the old. Remedies announced by the government never included a believable basis for monetary stability. Thus, one reason the currency continued to lose value, causing hyperinflation, is that so many people expected it to.