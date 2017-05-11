Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application

HARARE — A Harare High Court judge on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application filed by Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni challenging his suspension by Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere.

Harare High Court judge, Mary Zimba Dube, dismissed Manyenyeni’s urgent application ordering both parties to bear the costs of the lawsuit.

Manyenyeni’s attorney, Dzimbahwe Chimbga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told Studio 7 that the judge, who was sitting in her chambers, did not give reasons for her decision.

Minister Kasukuwere told Studio 7 by phone that he was happy with the court’s decision. But Chimbga said he has instructions from Manyenyeni to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Kasukuwere told a Zanu PF rally in Mashonaland Central Province two weeks ago that he would remain in courts to ensure that Manyenyeni does not return to Town House.









In his court papers, Manyenyeni argued that the minister’s move to suspend him violated a section of the country’s constitution that stipulates that an independent tribunal should be set up to hear a mayor’s case before a decision to suspend or expel him or her is taken.

Kasukuwere suspended Manyenyeni last month on allegations of insubordination and disobeying him over the Harare City Council’s appointment of James Mushore as the city’s town clerk.

Following Manyenyeni’s suspension, Harare City Councillors suspended Mushore with no benefits pending the finalization of Manyenyeni’s case and determination on his queried appointment.

Representatives of residents’ organizations in Harare refused to comment on today’s judgement saying they have a pending matter in the courts in which they are challenging Manyenyeni’s suspension. – VOA