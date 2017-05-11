News Ticker

Court Throws Out Suspended Manyenyeni Urgent Court Application

11th May 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Gallery, Headline 72

HARARE — A Harare High Court judge on Wednesday dismissed an urgent application filed by Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni challenging his suspension by Local Government Minister Savior Kasukuwere.

Manyenyeni

Harare High Court judge, Mary Zimba Dube, dismissed Manyenyeni’s urgent application ordering both parties to bear the costs of the lawsuit.

Manyenyeni’s attorney, Dzimbahwe Chimbga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told Studio 7 that the judge, who was sitting in her chambers, did not give reasons for her decision.

Minister Kasukuwere told Studio 7 by phone that he was happy with the court’s decision. But Chimbga said he has instructions from Manyenyeni to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Kasukuwere told a Zanu PF rally in Mashonaland Central Province two weeks ago that he would remain in courts to ensure that Manyenyeni does not return to Town House.




In his court papers, Manyenyeni argued that the minister’s move to suspend him violated a section of the country’s constitution that stipulates that an independent tribunal should be set up to hear a mayor’s case before a decision to suspend or expel him or her is taken.

Kasukuwere suspended Manyenyeni last month on allegations of insubordination and disobeying him over the Harare City Council’s appointment of James Mushore as the city’s town clerk.

Following Manyenyeni’s suspension, Harare City Councillors suspended Mushore with no benefits pending the finalization of Manyenyeni’s case and determination on his queried appointment.

Representatives of residents’ organizations in Harare refused to comment on today’s judgement saying they have a pending matter in the courts in which they are challenging Manyenyeni’s suspension. – VOA

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

72 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Son fires gun at father - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. agie charmilles
  4. dedicated server hosting
  5. cattery
  6. 5ml jars
  7. luxury watch trading
  8. maxie solters
  9. free download for pc
  10. games for pc download
  11. app for pc
  12. superior auto institute
  13. free download for windows 8
  14. pc games for windows 10
  15. Android Fixed Rom
  16. Google
  17. best lion kona coffee
  18. games for pc download
  19. pc games download
  20. home depot
  21. adam and eve sex toy shop
  22. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  23. mulvadi 100% kona
  24. papaw
  25. A00-250 Certification Dumps
  26. rabbit vibe
  27. best g spot stimulator
  28. sexual relationship
  29. peru travel
  30. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  31. swan wand
  32. g spot
  33. funny
  34. szybkie chwilowki
  35. meath
  36. healthy food synonym
  37. forex signal
  38. amazon reviews
  39. G602
  40. buy youtube views cheap
  41. spy
  42. wireless microphones headset
  43. persian tar
  44. pc apps for windows 7
  45. new rabbit vibrator
  46. anal for beginners
  47. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  48. 福井脱毛
  49. 福井脱毛
  50. 福井脱毛
  51. Site showon: Invalid
  52. legitimate email processing jobs
  53. hip hop beats
  54. 韓版 命中注定我愛你dvd
  55. 100% kona
  56. park ridge
  57. 100% kona
  58. california
  59. motu and patlu games
  60. Daytona Margaritaville
  61. kona 100%
  62. Decoden
  63. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  64. Strap On Dildo
  65. Birthday Wishes for Teacher
  66. Buy Beer Online
  67. Coyote brown army boots
  68. best g spot stimulator
  69. recovery clinic
  70. women are aware
  71. 100% kona coffee
  72. dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News