News Ticker

Controversy As Barclays Tells Zimbabweans to ‘Say Enough is Enough’

7th May 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Money & Markets 64

HARARE — A newspaper advert by Barclays bank telling Zimbabweans to “take a stand and say enough is enough” has sparked controversy, with many people reading it as a political statement against the government.

“It’s time to take a stand. There comes a time when one says enough is enough. A time when one has to do the right thing. Stand up for what you believe in, your inner convictions,” the ad says.

“Stop making excuses and show your true courage. If not you then who? All of us collectively have a duty to stand up and be counted. We have taken a stand and we are standing firm.”




Some say the commercial reads like an instigation for Zimbabweans to revolt against the government that stands accused of running down the country’s once-vibrant economy, and failing to deliver on jobs.

Creative License

Could Barclays really be taking a stand and telling President Robert Mugabe and his long-ruling Zanu PF government, ‘Enough is Enough?’

Absolutely not, says the bank’s head of marketing, Dennis Mambure.

“We launched a mortgage product which we are offering to all our customers; it has a tenure of 20 years and favorable interest rates. So we took a creative licence to use the word ‘stand’,” Mambure told Studio 7.

“As you would appreciate, for you to have a house, naturally it can’t be placed in the air, it has to sit on a stand. So essentially, we were saying to our customers ‘take a stand’, ‘take a house’.”

Discord is growing in Zimbabwe over the escalating economic and political crises, with widespread company closures, cash shortages in banks, record unemployment and declining wages.

Many people worry the country is sliding back to the decay that brought it to its knees in 2008, and would welcome any big voice that calls out the government.

Dabbling in Politics

But Barclays says it can’t be that voice because it has no business dabbling in politics.

“We are very apolitical as a bank and what we do best is serve our customers, sell them life-changing products like mortgages,” Mambure maintained.

“The decisions and communications that we make are solely for the pushing of our products for the benefit of our clients and customers.”

Quail Bird Diss

Meanwhile, Nando’s has released its own advert dissing the quail bird that has become a sought-after delight in Zimbabwe.

In a typical, humor-filled Nando’s fashion, the ad blasts the quail as an “overrated sidechick” and on it’s Twitter handle, the eatery calls it an “impostor among us.”

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

64 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. lovehoney
  4. rocks off rapture massager
  5. the best cock ring
  6. superior auto institute
  7. 롤대리랭
  8. php music Script
  9. Hallelujah
  10. mitsubishi edm filter
  11. chain saw sharpening diamond wheel
  12. SAI
  13. free download for laptop pc
  14. free full download for windows pc
  15. pc games for windows xp
  16. Boudiour east Greenwich ri
  17. superior auto institute
  18. free download for windows
  19. apps download for windows 10
  20. app download for windows 8
  21. lion kona coffee
  22. 100% pure kona coffee
  23. kona coffee beans
  24. miniclip 8 ball pool
  25. sex toys
  26. Butt Plug
  27. pc games for windows 8
  28. free download for windows 10
  29. legitimate work at home jobs
  30. Sell Your Products From Home
  31. Better Sex Toys
  32. nike jordan
  33. home depot
  34. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  35. mulvadi 100% kona
  36. mulvadi 100% kona
  37. C2040-415 Certification Dumps
  38. the rabbit sex toy
  39. rotating vibrators
  40. companies that allow you to work from home
  41. peru travel
  42. sex toys for couples
  43. thrusting vibrator
  44. payday loans
  45. Sex Toy Review
  46. Male Masturbators
  47. orgasm problem
  48. sex comedy
  49. photographer
  50. remedies pregnancy nausea
  51. app for pc download
  52. buy dildos online
  53. porn stories
  54. New York pizza
  55. 福井脱毛
  56. 福井脱毛
  57. real work from home jobs 2017
  58. LED Light Technology Design Sanlibang
  59. motu and patlu
  60. Water softener
  61. Best Strap On Dildo
  62. Sex Toys Online
  63. Purchase Beer Online
  64. Desert tan military boots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News