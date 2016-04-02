Robert Mugabe attacks ‘rogue war veterans’

News Ticker

2nd April 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 36

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the country’s war veterans association, declaring that the governing party will not be told what to do by the former liberation war fighters.
Addressing hundreds of Zanu-PF supporters who thronged Harare International Airport to welcome him home from his five-day visit to Japan, Mugabe said all associations aligned to the party, including the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans’ Association, should tow the party line or risk being expelled from the former liberation movement.

“We all went to war. No one can tell us about war. Politics leads the gun and those who were in Zanla and Zipra should tow the party line. After the Lancaster conference we went back to the people to tell them that we had accomplished the mission.




“We said we should all go to our parties and support the candidates that we were given. All the ex-detainees, restrictees should follow party procedure. We are not run by associations, never, ever,” he said.

It was Zanu-PF which gave direction, and those who had been “misled” into attacking the party leadership should “mend their ways” or risk being booted out.

Mugabe said he was the one who was sent to organise the party after the death of Herbert Chitepo and had managed to unite Zipra and Zanla forces and they went to the Geneva conference as a united force.

“We went to Geneva a united front and after independence we had to split because of disturbances caused by dissidents. We then had a unity accord and became one party again. So the party leads everyone, it gives direction.”

Mugabe said the meeting between him and the war veterans’ association scheduled for next week would be used to tell each other the truth and also to address any grievances that the former liberation fighters might have.

