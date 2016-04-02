Robert Mugabe attacks ‘rogue war veterans’

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the country’s war veterans association, declaring that the governing party will not be told what to do by the former liberation war fighters.
Addressing hundreds of Zanu-PF supporters who thronged Harare International Airport to welcome him home from his five-day visit to Japan, Mugabe said all associations aligned to the party, including the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans’ Association, should tow the party line or risk being expelled from the former liberation movement.
“We all went to war. No one can tell us about war. Politics leads the gun and those who were in Zanla and Zipra should tow the party line. After the Lancaster conference we went back to the people to tell them that we had accomplished the mission.
“We said we should all go to our parties and support the candidates that we were given. All the ex-detainees, restrictees should follow party procedure. We are not run by associations, never, ever,” he said.
It was Zanu-PF which gave direction, and those who had been “misled” into attacking the party leadership should “mend their ways” or risk being booted out.
Mugabe said he was the one who was sent to organise the party after the death of Herbert Chitepo and had managed to unite Zipra and Zanla forces and they went to the Geneva conference as a united force.
“We went to Geneva a united front and after independence we had to split because of disturbances caused by dissidents. We then had a unity accord and became one party again. So the party leads everyone, it gives direction.”
Mugabe said the meeting between him and the war veterans’ association scheduled for next week would be used to tell each other the truth and also to address any grievances that the former liberation fighters might have.
HARARE—The Morgan Tsvangirai-led opposition Movement for Democratic Change on Friday strongly condemned President Robert Mugabe’s move to donate 300 cattle to the African Union (AU) Foundation.
MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said ...
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday welcomed Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe in the Kremlin.
“I am very pleased to talk to you about both our bilateral relations and the development ...
ZANU PF’s central committee is expected to meet today amid flaring tempers as the battle to succeed President Robert Mugabe reaches boiling levels.
BY STAFF REPORTERS
This comes as some party officials ...
THE Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has reportedly deployed an investigation team to Tsholotsho district to find out if Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo (pictured) ...
MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, has no legal basis on which to claim a pension for his time in government, analysts said this week.
Tsvangirai claims that President ...
As the deadly factional and succession wars within President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF get uglier, the defiant former Presidential Affairs minister, Didymus Mutasa, says his political enemies have organised ...
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]
BUDAPEST – Marcelo Cake-Baly came to study in Hungary from wartorn Guinea-Bissau in 1976, and has been working as a tram driver in Budapest for over a decade despite being a trained economist. Now, at the […]
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: aboutjoe()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: jsrds()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: steroid sales online()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: hcg proviron()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: big ass xxx()
Pingback: bodybuilding supersets()
Pingback: hire an injury lawyer()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: removals from Ireland to UK()
Pingback: sacos de papas lo valledor()
Pingback: android apps()
Pingback: kid fights at school()
Pingback: more tips here()
Pingback: perth fraudster()
Pingback: primoxyl 100 sale()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: brook stagles()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: lig tv()
Pingback: Office-experts.info()
Pingback: Mugabe son lives in 10-bed $42,000/month Dubai mansion - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()