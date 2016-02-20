Will Mugabe succession battles lead to civil war in Zimbabwe?

HARARE—A political scientist says conflicts within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party may degenerate into civil war if President Robert Mugabe does not stop it.

Professor Shadreck Guto of the University of South Africa says Zimbabwe’s unfolding political crisis in which Zanu PF factions are fighting for the succession of President Mugabe is bad news for the southern African nation.

He said it is sad that the situation may lead to political chaos if not put under control by the 91 year old Zimbabwean leader.

“At this time I think it’s a question of protest, a question of resistance but it hasn’t reached the level of calling it a civil war mindful of that the so-called war veterans, are the ones that initiated the so-called land grab policy to which Zanu PF later on adopted as its own policy. So, it was driven from the so-called war veterans, many of which were not war veterans, but it is a political phenomenon in Zimbabwe and from that point of view I think now that the war veterans are clashing with the police because at that time challenged the police to say come and remove us from the farms that we are occupying.









“(President) Mugabe was still clever at that time to say ‘we are not going to remove you and in fact we will make that our national policy’ and escape from that. This time around it’s going to be more difficult and I think that we are reaching a situation where things are getting very bad because some of the war veterans have formed a new political party. It is not just a party from the trade union movement and so on. So, the war veterans will be divided at this point and so you are right to send a signal to say might this lead to a civil war.”

He noted that “if (the situation) is not managed and controlled it might reach that level (civil war).”

Professor Guto said the only person capable of managing the situation is President Mugabe, who on Friday addressed the nation on the deteriorating situation in the country and urged warring factions in his party fighting to succeed him to stop fighting.

He regretted the tear gassing of war veterans by the police on Thursday saying war Veterans Minister Christopher Mutsvangwa should be punished for having organized an illegal meeting to discuss his succession.

Mugabe threatened to discipline ruling party members he accuses of fanning divisions over who will succeed him, reaffirming his authority ahead of his 92nd birthday on Sunday.

In a 30-minute speech broadcast on state-owned ZBC TV late on Friday, Mugabe said he was disturbed by “dog fights” and insults among senior officials of the ruling ZANU-PF party, who are divided over who should succeed him.

“We are all being abused, the President, his wife, in a manner that is very disgraceful. It’s a shame,” Mugabe said, flanked by his two vice presidents, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, at his official State House residence.

“So, we will definitely take action where we feel action should be taken within the party. There is need for a whip of discipline now to be shown and to be used,” he said.

Mugabe says ZANU-PF will choose his successor. But he plans to contest the next election in 2018 aged 94, seeking his last five-year term under a new constitution that would see him through to 99.

His life presidency aspirations are frustrating the feuding factions of ZANU-PF, who have been trying for years to position themselves for a post-Mugabe political era.

Allies of Vice President Mnangagwa and a group of senior ZANU-PF officials, labelled G-40 by local media, have been denouncing each other in public.

The Mnangagwa faction says Mugabe should retire and Mnangagwa should succeed him. G-40 is rallying behind Mugabe’s wife Grace, but says Mugabe should be allowed to die in office.

“Those who are saying we belong to this faction or that faction, I say to them ‘shut up’, you belong to Zimbabwe. Shut up and let us not hear any divisive voices from you,” Mugabe said raising his voice.

In 2014 Mugabe fired his deputy of 10 years Joice Mujuru after accusing her of leading a “treacherous cabal” that plotted to challenge his leadership.

But divisions have since worsened. Mnangagwa has cemented his position by getting allies appointed to important cabinet posts and securing the tasks of reforming the economy and legal system.

After Mugabe’s long rule some people fear the government could be paralysed and the country riven by instability if he dies without resolving the succession issue.