Kasukuwere defies Zanu PF big wigs, steps in to save Moyo over social media

ZANU-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday laid into Charamba and Mutsvangwa when he said Zanu-PF had no time discussing social media issues in its Politburo meetings, accusing the media of trying to craft the agenda for the ruling party.



Speaking to State media after meeting the party’s provincial chairpersons and some members of its affiliate organisations in Harare yesterday, Kasukuwere said Zanu-PF had serious issues to discuss.

His remarks differ from party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo’s assertion that the abuse of social media by some party members was cause for concern and might be up for discussion at the Politburo meeting set for next Wednesday.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s political career appears to be on the edge as top government and Zanu PF officials recently used State media to berate him ahead of a politburo meeting next Wednesday, where his conduct is likely to top the agenda.

The mere mention of social media sends chills down the spine of many within Zanu (PF)’s corridors of power.

While social media has been celebrated as a catalyst to gather and disseminate information around the globe, it appears the revolutionary party has reservations to that effect.

Since last week, Moyo has been receiving brickbats from top government and Zanu PF officials angered by his use of social media platforms.

President Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba set the ball rolling in a stinging interview aired on a private radio station last week. As Moyo fought back, Mugabe — who has consistently spoken against discussing party issues on social media — on Sunday called on warring factions to unite and stop abusing each other in public.

Since then, Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo, party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa and Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri have joined the fray, warning against the abuse of social media in comments that could be seen as directed at Moyo.

Organs of the party such as the Youth have also expressed grave concern over the abuse of social media, while the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, which is an affiliate organisation, also registered displeasure on the same issue with the police weighing saying social .

The concerns came in the wake of frenzied tweeting by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, who has been attacking fellow Zanu-PF members on social media.

According to State media, Kasukuwere said: “I am actually surprised that you make social media an issue. It’s not an issue and we hear you telling us about the Zanu-PF Politburo agenda. You think we meet here to talk about WhatsApp?









“We meet here to discuss serious business, so stop dragging us into your small issues of the social media. We have much more serious work to do. We have much more serious things to worry about. That kind of directionlessness will not be part of what Zanu-PF stands for.

“We are surprised that you have already crafted an agenda for the Politburo when it meets. That agenda is approved by His Excellency and the secretary for administration. They are the ones who work on what the party will discuss and I want to say please no to agenda setting.

“We don’t discuss what you want us to discuss. We discuss issues that affect the generality of our party membership and how to assist the people of Zimbabwe.”

Kasukuwere said social media was not an issue to the party.

In a thin veil attack on George Charamba and Chris Mutsvangwa who have been vocal in the State media, Kasukuwere said: “I want to say to the Press please, please don’t misquote us and don’t turn around and make social media an issue,” he said. “It’s not an issue for us here. If it is an issue to you, let it be to you, but for Zanu-PF we are clear on what we stand for.”

When asked that President Mugabe in his official capacity as the First Secretary of Zanu-PF once implored party members from abusing social media, Kasukuwere interjected and said: “Don’t create problems to say Kasukuwere has gone against ah, ah no, no, please I have said don’t agenda set for the party.

“Please let the party do its work. If we are to discuss anything of that nature, can’t you allow us to discuss it quietly in our confines as a party?

“Why does it have to be the President said this, the President said this. Aah, aah, please when the President speaks we all listen to him, but don’t then go overboard and try and blow things out of proportion. The party is intact.”

Without elaborating, Kasukuwere said in a few days there would be some action to show support and loyalty to President Mugabe.

Kasukuwere said the party was ready for the 2018 elections and next week the commissariat department would be meeting provincial structures, starting with Matabeleland South.

He said he was not happy with the kind of reportage coming from the public media.

“We want to call upon our State-owned newspapers to help build the party,” he said. ‘’Like I said, let us not allow individual desires to become national desires. We have a country, we have a party, we have a leadership.

“I am appealing to the Press, please tone down the volume. We are not excited at all with the amount of noise that continues to occupy the front pages of this country. We deserve better news. We deserve better stories that unite, develop and move our nation forward. We are making a genuine appeal to all the leadership in the media that let us build our nation.”

Kasukuwere said the party leadership should disseminate developmental information on Zim-Asset and how the party and Government were dealing with challenges confronting the country.

Insiders said fissures have emerged within the G40 faction amid reports some of the group’s alleged leaders, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao have been conspicuous by their silence.

“You can see that all is not well because the group’s most talkative characters have suddenly gone quiet,” a source said. “Some of them are actually approaching the other side in the dead of night providing details of the deeds by G40 and their plans.”

Mutsvangwa has dared Moyo to a legal fight.

“I can’t wait for the discovery of evidence that should lay bare the claims and falsehoods of this Gregory Rasputin reincarnation in Zimbabwe. The courts will hear all that,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The courts would love to hear all those pertinent briefs, verbal and written, that our Rasputin professor has been despatching and journalists will have a smorgasbord of titillating political gossip and with it the downright lies of garrulous machinations.”

Zanu (PF) shares a dark past with social media, with the shadowy Facebook character Baba Jukwa being the source of tension. Baba Jukwa’s Facebook page became popular among millions of Zimbabweans during the run-up to the 2013 elections as it leaked sensitive internal information, mainly to do with security and death threats against dissenting party members.

Most of the leaked information was proved to be true by subsequent events – but some did not. In the midst of it all, Zanu (PF) struggled to clamp down on the page to unmask the faces behind it. Moyo, then Information Minister, was first linked to the shadowy character in a report tabled during a politburo meeting by a camp aligned to axed former vice president Joice Mujuru before the December congress, last year.

Whistle-blower

Surprisingly, former state media editor, Edmund Kudzai (who had been appointed by Moyo) then broke a story that claimed to have unmasked Baba Jukwa as two foreign-based Zimbabwean journalists – only for investigating officers to point fingers at the whistle-blower.

Kudzai was then arrested and dragged to court. He was eventually acquitted. Since then, Zanu (PF) has been terrified of social media as the face behind Baba Jukwa remains a mystery. The party had to apply a large amount of cosmetics to hide the scars left by the shadowy character.

This led to the anti-social media stance taken by the party, ironically at a time when some cabinet ministers have active Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Other ministers such as Lazarus Dokora and Saviour Kasukuwere have on numerous occasions used social media to engage the public on policy related issues.

However, top of Zanu (PF)’s worries is the fact that while social media have accorded such a positive and interactive engagement between policy makers and the public, it is the controversial elements that have been of concern.

Factional wars

Recently, social media went into overdrive after Gokwe Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, insulted Moyo on Twitter. He called Moyo a “spiteful political crook, charlatan and low life devil incarnate” in what critics cited as factional wars at play.

The youthful politician is perceived to be VP Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sidekick. Analysts further suggest that the tension is arising from the fact that Moyo has broken ranks with Ngwena – a term used to describe VP Mnangagwa – despite having worked hand-in-glove with him to bring down the Mujuru faction.

Moreover, though Moyo did not respond to Wadyajena he has previously attacked him on Twitter including a series of spiteful tweets said to have been targeted at VP Mnangagwa.

Disciplinary hearing

Threats have been made to drag Moyo to the party’s disciplinary hearing committee over his continued rants on Twitter, but he has remained steadfast.

The revolutionary party, which has thrived on oppression of dissenting views evidenced by having one centre of power, is terrified of social media as it gives disgruntled party members a platform to question ills within the party without being identified.

Moreover, the fact that Zanu (PF) does not have a clue on how to manage, control or clamp down on social media, the same way it has occasionally and previously done on traditional media, rattles them the most.

Hence, the party leadership has resorted to direct threats against its members embroiled in social media wars.

However, other tactful members are making use of shadowy Facebook characters and Twitter accounts to vent their anger without being noticed. Critics have indicated that the proposed Cyber Crimes Bill is a move by government to fish out such irregularities rather than safeguarding the country from cyber-crimes.

Violation of privacy

MISA Zimbabwe director Nhlanhla Ngwenya said the proposed bill was a direct violation of people’s privacy on the internet.

“The bill seeks to give government authority to snoop into peoples’ e-mails and track their activity on social media platforms. Such power vested in the state is a clear violation of people’s privacy on the internet,” said Ngwenya during the recent Internet Governance Conference organised by MISA.

However, internet expert Rueben Gwatidzo said such a bill was necessary as it not only protected the state against terrorism but shielded citizens from cyber bullying and crimes. “You might have reservations here (Zimbabwe) because you have not yet experienced terrorism threats as a country, but if you go to other countries that face such challenges, you will find that it is necessary. And I say this bill is necessary in Zimbabwe as well.

“You are looking at the issue from a linear perspective, bear in mind that it not only serves the state but the citizens as well against cyber bullying and crimes,” said Gwatidzo.