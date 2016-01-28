News Ticker

Robert Mugabe Gives Ultimatum Over Bonuses

28th January 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 23

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has reportedly given Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and his Public Service counterpart, Prisca Mupfumira, until tomorrow to provide a date for the payment of civil servants’ 2015 bonuses.
mugabe

The civil servants were supposed to get their 13th cheque between last December and early this month, but up to now, there is no indication as to when they will be paid, as Treasury battles with empty coffers.

Mupfumira told NewsDay that Mugabe ordered her, at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, to issue a communiqué on the bonus issue by tomorrow after meeting Chinamasa.

“I am going to meet Minister Chinamasa before Friday (tomorrow) and we will then issue a communiqué on the matter, which is of concern to the President and Cabinet,” she said.
“We are going to discuss the way forward and issue a statement detailing how the matter will be handled.

“As you are aware, the desire to pay is there and we are committed to that. What we have now to agree on is when and this is the meeting we will have with Chinamasa, who is responsible for the country’s Treasury.”

For the first time since Independence, most government workers went for the festive holidays without their December salaries and are yet to get their 2015 bonuses, despite government’s assurances the money would be available in the first month of 2016.

Mupfumira had, earlier this month, said she would meet with the civil servants’ umbrella representative body, Apex Council, on February 10, where the government workers hoped the bonus issue would be thrashed out.

Despite failure by the government to pay workers their promised bonuses, Mugabe and his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, along with many other senior ministers, blew thousands of dollars in holidays in places such as Dubai and the Far East.

The failure to pay bonuses has caused anxiety among civil servants, with trade unions threatening to go on strike to force the government to pay.




Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (RTUZ) on Tuesday announced it was giving government up to February 15 to resolve the issue of bonuses, failure of which, its members would “flood” the streets in protest.

RTUZ alleged that government was mooting non-payment of teachers’ salaries during school holidays, something they said would further worsen their plight.

“Thus, as a union, we have given the regime up to February 15, 2016, to sort their mess and pay bonuses to all government workers, cease forthwith the 7,5% pension deduction until salaries are above the poverty datum line and stop implementation of all austerity-related policy positions,” RTUZ said in a statement.

“If these demands are not met by February 15, 2016, we will mobilise our members and fellow workers in the civil service to flood the streets of Bulawayo and Harare on February 26, 2016, and completely shut down the key operations of this government.”

Other unions have alleged that the on-going factional fights in Zanu PF were the source of government’s failure to revive the economy and be able to pay them their 2015 bonuses.

Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said Zanu PF infighting was taking its toll on civil servants, who had now failed to get bonuses due to sabotage by rival factions in the ruling party.

He said his members were ready to take industrial action to fight for their rights, which he said were at risk of being violated.

“Civil servants are a nut between crackers. The struggle for power within Zanu PF is taking a toll on us,” Zhou said.

“I don’t believe that government has no money to pay its workers bonuses, but feuding Zanu PF factions are holding on to cash to build a war chest in the post-President Robert Mugabe era.

“There is sabotage within Zanu PF. Factions are competing to anger civil servants, particularly teachers. Unfortunately, the situation has been made worse for the government workers because they are now polarised along Zanu PF factional and political party lines.”

NewsDay

Related Posts
Mnangagwa attacks rival Presidential hopeful Kasukuwere
Mnangagwa attacks rival Presidential hopeful Kasukuwere
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday lashed out at Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo, political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and the Harare provincial leadership for the chaos that rocked Harare East ...
READ MORE
Makarau promises voters’ roll consultations
Makarau promises voters’ roll consultations
HARARE - Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Rita Makarau has pledged to involve the electorate in the making of a new voters’ roll. The roll is expected to be completed ...
READ MORE
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
LEADERS of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) met in Harare last week for consultations aimed at reviving efforts to merge the two parties. The ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export highly educated retrenched workers
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export highly educated retrenched workers
HARARE, Zimbabwe — After presiding over this impoverished country in southern Africa for more than three decades, 91-year-old strongmanRobert Mugabe has a new plan for prosperity: exporting highly educated workers. By ...
READ MORE
‘Zimbabwe heading for doomsday apocalypses’ – Analysts
‘Zimbabwe heading for doomsday apocalypses’ – Analysts
ZIMBABWE has plunged into an unprecedented post-dollarisation financial crisis as stock of currency continues to dwindle amid a tightening liquidity crunch that has all but destroyed individuals, corporates and government’s ...
READ MORE
Mayor blasts Zanu PF ‘space barons’
Mayor blasts Zanu PF ‘space barons’
Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has taken a swipe at Zanu PF “space barons” for hijacking the current registration of vendors and conducting the exercise in a partisan manner. BY Edgar Gweshe Manyenyeni’s ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in Britain
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in Britain
LONDON — A Zimbabwean seeking asylum in the United Kingdom says life is hard in Britain where she is not allowed to look for a job. Ester Nyambi, who sought asylum ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF infighting escalates; State media labels Mutasa Rhodesian spy
Zanu PF infighting escalates; State media labels Mutasa Rhodesian spy
HARARE - In a new desperate attempt to discredit Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa State media on Sunday labelled him an agent of the colonial British South Africa Police ...
READ MORE
Cash-Strapped Zimbabwe Issues Contradictory Statements on Civil Servants’ Bonuses
Cash-Strapped Zimbabwe Issues Contradictory Statements on Civil Servants’ Bonuses
HARARE — The cash-strapped Zimbabwe government is again issuing conflicting statements on the payments of the long overdue bonuses owed to civil servants. The bonuses are routinely paid in November ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s eyes on Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe’s eyes on Mnangagwa
Harare - Many Zimbabwe observers and analysts say they were fascinated watching vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s interview on CCTV after his official visit to China last week. Mnangagwa, 72, who some influential ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa attacks rival Presidential hopeful Kasukuwere
Makarau promises voters’ roll consultations
Ncube and Biti resume merger talks
Robert Mugabe’s plan to save his regime: Export
‘Zimbabwe heading for doomsday apocalypses’ – Analysts
Mayor blasts Zanu PF ‘space barons’
Zimbabwe Asylum Seeker Says Life Is Tough in
Zanu PF infighting escalates; State media labels Mutasa
Cash-Strapped Zimbabwe Issues Contradictory Statements on Civil Servants’
Zimbabwe’s eyes on Mnangagwa

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News