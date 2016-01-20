News Ticker

Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Outlaws Child Marriages

20th January 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Gallery, Headline 29

THE Constitutional Court on Wednesday delivered its long-awaited ruling, imposing a ban on the marriage of children who are below the age of 18.
court

The full Constitutional Court bench said section 22(1) of the Marriage Act was inconsistent with section 78(1) of the Constitution which sets 18 years as the minimum age of marriage in Zimbabwe.

The court ordered that “No person, male or female, in Zimbabwe may enter into any marriage, including an unregistered customary law union or any other union, including one arising out of religion or a religious rite, before attaining the age of eighteen (18).”

“This is a great day for gender equality, women’s rights and children’s rights and the fight against poverty,” commented Veritas, a local NGO which sponsored the application.




“This progressive decision is a mark that the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court is building up a body of constitutional jurisprudence which will also be quoted in other jurisdictions and should assist the Africa-wide campaign against child marriage.”

Veritas provides information on the work of the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Laws of Zimbabwe and makes public domain information widely available.

The case was brought to the court by Loveness Mudzuru and Ruvimbo Tsopodzi, two young women who were just girls when they were married and gave birth for the first time. Lawyer and former finance minister Tendai Biti represented them and on Wednesday described the ruling as “historic and revolutionary.”

‘Bold decision’

“The court should be congratulated for making such a bold, bold decision. I feared that they would leave that to the legislature,” said Biti. “I am very pleased to be part of this history. Parliament should have done this many years ago. They had over 36 years to do it; they did not do it. So it has taken a bold decision from a bold court to do this. So it is a great day for women.”

Biti, who is now a member of the group Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, said celebrations would not last long as the country has to come up with penalties for those who ignore the court’s ruling.

High rate of child marriages

Zimbabwe is one of four southern African countries with the highest rates of girl child marriages, according to the United Nations Population Fund and the development group Plan International. The others are Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The organizations say early marriages prevent children — especially girls — from developing careers, forcing them into a cycle of poverty.

Clemence Charwe, a marriage counselor, hailed Wednesday’s ruling.

“It is a right decision that the constitutional court has made; especially in nowadays you really need to be sure of what you are doing because you find the issue of divorce on the high side, because of people who just jump in, not fully understanding what marriage is all about. And when you are in there now, you then find that this is not what I really wanted, or this is not the person I wanted. So if someone is over 18 and you are looking at someone around 21, it’s an age where you can really make decisions with your full senses, and say this is a real person I wanted. And this is the right time I want to get into a marriage,” said Charwe.

Poverty, religion and tradition are main reason for child marriages in Zimbabwe, where more than one-third of girls are wed before they turn 18.

The U.N. Population Fund calls child marriage a violation of human rights.

Related Posts
Pressure mounts on Mujuru to form party
Pressure mounts on Mujuru to form party
PRESSSURE is mounting on former vice-president Joice Mujuru from her supporters within and outside Zanu PF to offer leadership and announce the way forward following her expulsion from Zanu PF ...
READ MORE
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge
FOUR omalayitsha from Bulawayo have been arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post for allegedly trying to smuggle bullets worth R42,855 from South Africa. The Ferret squad arrested the quartet, who were ...
READ MORE
Mugabe blows $15 million in 3 months on foreign travel
Mugabe blows $15 million in 3 months on foreign travel
MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, has accused President Robert Mugabe of blowing at least $15 million on foreign travel since January. Mugabe has been in and out of the country on numerous ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa is a nonentity in politics’ – Tsvangirai
‘Mnangagwa is a nonentity in politics’ – Tsvangirai
MASVINGO - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T), Morgan Tsvangirai described Vice – President Emerson Mnangagwa as a political nonentity who would not win any election against him under normal circumstances. Addressing ...
READ MORE
War vets pile pressure on Mugabe
War vets pile pressure on Mugabe
Zimbabwe’s liberation war veterans that have in previous years been staunch supporters of President Robert Mugabe, have heaped the pressure on the veteran leader to reform the country’s electoral system ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls fall flat
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls fall flat
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean preacher Evan Mawarire is due to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of inciting public violence relating to his calls for "stay at home" ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Politburo Discusses Worsening Party Friction, First Family Health Concerns
Zanu PF Politburo Discusses Worsening Party Friction, First Family Health Concerns
HARARE—President Robert Mugabe on Thursday chaired the Politburo organ of his ruling Zanu-PF party torn again by serious factionalism and concerns about the alleged deteriorating health of the first family. Party ...
READ MORE
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s cabinet is now deeply divided over the issue of awarding bonuses to civil servants following the veteran leader’s unexpected outburst against Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa last weekend ...
READ MORE
I’m still in India — Mutasa
I’m still in India — Mutasa
HARARE - Former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa, has dismissed claims that he is in the country saying the State media was offside. Mutasa told the Daily News on ...
READ MORE
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we dream of’ – Mawarire
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we dream of’ – Mawarire
THE Zimbabwean pastor behind the biggest protests against President Robert Mugabe in a decade on Monday stressed that the movement that he started was apolitical, and was about Zimbabweans taking ...
READ MORE
Pressure mounts on Mujuru to form party
130kg bullets smuggle bid foiled at Beitbridge
Mugabe blows $15 million in 3 months on
‘Mnangagwa is a nonentity in politics’ – Tsvangirai
War vets pile pressure on Mugabe
Zimbabwe pastor to appear in court, protest calls
Zanu PF Politburo Discusses Worsening Party Friction, First
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
I’m still in India — Mutasa
‘Only our citizens can create the Zimbabwe we

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News