Feuding Zanu PF Camps Take Succession Battle to VP Mnangagwa’s Doorsteps

Alleged Generation 40 (G40) members Sports Minister Makhosine Hlogwani, Deputy Labor Minister Tapiwa Matangaidze and Tourism Deputy Minister Anastacia Ndlovu have filed a complaint to the Midlands province that they are being intimidated by Mnangagwa allies.

The suspected Mnangagwa allies are Members of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Owen Mada Ncube and provincial youth chairperson Edmore Samambwa. Hlongwane in brief remarks confirmed that the disciplinary hearing is on Saturday.

Party insiders told Studio 7 that if the three strongest allies of Mnangagwa are suspended or expelled it can be a game changer in the succession war as the vice president has successfully defended them on many occasions.

The tensions in the party have been heightened by a recent break-in at Mnangagwa’s Harare office and the discovery of a bullet in Hlongwane’s hotel room.

Political temperatures are also rising in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo with a push for the expulsion of those allegedly linked to Mnangagwa or former vice president Joice Mujuru.









Early last year at the party’s annual conference, President Mugabe expressed alarm at the level of divisions in his ruling Zanu-PF party calling for a moratorium on the issuing of votes of no confidence in the party that have led to the suspension and expulsion of party members.

But Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said the party will continue to deal with errant members.

Interview with Zanu-PF Spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo on Party’s Alleged Factionalism

Playlist

Download

Studio 7 also reached political analyst Joy Mabenge of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition who said it’s not surprising that Midlands province has become the new center of the battle to succeed Mr. Mugabe.