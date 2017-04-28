Will US Envoy Harry Thomas Jnr Transform Zimbabwe-USA Relations?

HARARE—Some Zimbabweans say no dramatic shift is expected on Washington-Harare relations with the coming in of ambassador designate, Mr. Harry Thomas Junior, as a new U.S envoy to the southern African nation.
U.S foreign policy is determined by Congress, the White House and relevant legislation and no fundamental political and economic changes have taken place since President Robert Mugabe won the presidential poll in 2013 at the heart of a standoff with Washington over human rights violations, bad economic policies and alleged electoral fraud.
Most Zimbabweans believe that ambassador designate Mr. Thomas Junior is widely expected to continue with the same U.S policies that were being implemented by outgoing ambassador Mr. Bruce Wharton.
The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 or ZIDERA, which enforces targeted sanctions imposed on President Robert Mugabe and his inner circle, is still intact with no indications that it will be repealed anytime soon.
Under this law, President Mugabe, his wife, Grace, several top Zanu PF officials and senior members of the armed forces mostly comprising the Joint Operations Command, are not allowed to conduct any business with United States citizens and companies.
America has over the years accused President Mugabe and his colleagues of serious human rights violations and electoral fraud. Mr. Mugabe has dismissed the sanctions, saying they were imposed in retaliation to the government’s moves to forcibly take over fertile land from white commercial farmers.
More than 3,000 white commercial farmers have been displaced from their land following the introduction of the land reforms in 2000.
Economic commentator, Masimba Manyanya, says the ambassador designate is well-acquainted with Zimbabwe after working in the country where he served as Labor/Political Officer from 1989 to 1992.
Manyanya says Mr. Thomas Junior will no doubt continue with America’s policy of rectifying many faults in governance issues and ensuring the creation of a democratic state in Zimbabwe.
“The new ambassador will obviously carry with the agenda that has been set by predecessors and there is no other way of looking at the agenda except in terms of what of American foreign policy clearly says to pursue democratization and to ensure that there is transparency in governance systems and to ensure that there is protection of the rule of law and that people participate in governance,”
Harare resident, Jeffrey Moyo, agrees with Manyanya saying there is no way Washington can have a policy shift given the current social, economic and political situation in Zimbabwe.
“My line of thinking is that the coming of a new US ambassador won’t change anything in Zimbabwe. Their position has always been the same. They seem to be indirectly maintaining the sanctions.”
Claris Madhuku, a political commentator and director of the Platform for Youth Development, echoes the same sentiments, adding that he does not see the new ambassador changing anything except to continue efforts to normalize relations between the two nations which Mr. Wharton has been pushing from the time he started work as the U.S ambassador to Zimbabwe.
“When I read part of his statement when he was appointed, he seemed to be appreciating the services of Mr. Wharton and in that case he is clearly someone who admires Wharton so he will do exactly what we have know Wharton for.”
Manyanya, Moyo and Madhuku agree that America put tough restrictive measures on the ruling elite in an attempt to force Harare to respect the rights of local people and hold free and fair elections but all that has come to naught.
Manyanya argues that while laws like ZIDERA have allegedly hurt Zimbabweans in many ways, the U.S has been ready to repeal it but there was a lot of intransigence and stubbornness by Mr. Mugabe and his colleagues in implementing the necessary reforms.
“We are part of an international grouping of nations and we have to abide by certain norms and values and rules that govern the general progress of society and that is the perspective in which I see it. It’s not about creating enemies or trying to make other people suffer but I think it’s about engineering progress towards general progress of society which is in the interest of Zimbabweans.
Another Harare resident, Henry Shoko, says Zimbabwe should introduce democratic reforms in order to promote good relations with USA and all Western nations.
According to the U.S Department of Commerce, Zimbabwe was the United States’ 142nd largest supplier of goods imports in 2012 and the U.S. goods trade surplus with Zimbabwe was $1 million in the same year, 89.9% less than in 2011.
Trade between the two nations appears to have been maintained over the years despite the targeted sanctions imposed on Mr. Mugabe and his close associates, numbering less than 200.
Shoko says the dominance of the U.S dollar, among a cocktail of multiple currencies being used in Zimbabwe including the Chinese yuan, is a clear indication that Washington is key to Zimbabwe’s existence.
“Apart from a major powerhouse, big brother US, we need them in certain way, in facilitating trade and investors have confidence in the US.
Madhuku concurs. “Those who try and attack America, they are attacking them because there is a lot of expectation for example when you talk of democracy, you can’t talk of democracy without the US and there are many things that the US have achieved technologically and we are talking of digitalization. I think there is a lot that we need to learn from the US.
Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo could not be reached for comment. But Zanu PF activists Goodson Nguni said the incoming ambassador won’t change anything as US foreign policy was determined in Washington. Another Zanu PF activist Spencer Rakabopa concurs adding the new ambassador was coming to defend American sanctions against Zimbabwe.
“Rakabopa The issue of the coming of a new ambassador to me it doesn’t mean anything and nothing is going to change. This has been happening a lot ambassadors came and people expected a lot of things but nothing happened. We know that America will maintain its stance on sanctions.
When Mr. Thomas Junior was appointed a month ago, he noted that America would always attempt to open dialogue with Zimbabwe.
Indications are that he will push for the full implementation of the 2013 constitution, credible, lasting democratic reforms and respect for human rights and rule of law by the government of Zimbabwe.
The Zimbabwean government has attacked Americans for imposing targeted sanctions on its leaders but of late has backed down under a crumbling economy. The country says it is now ready to engage any nation. – VOA
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do
with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A great
read. I’ll definitely be back.
Thermomix offre une cuisson vapeur à l’intérieure du bol de contenance plus
petite que celle du Companion, et un panier vapeur de plus grande contenance, placé à l’extérieur
du bol sur le robotic.
[url=https://www.sanysad.es/images/sanysad/2039-nike-roshe-two-flyknit.jpg]Nike Roshe Two Flyknit[/url]
Owning an apple ipad tablet can be the two exciting and helpful you can utilize it within your free time or you could use it for job. Nonetheless, to really obtain the most of your apple ipad tablet, there are a few suggestions you should know of. This information will give you these helpful tips and much more.
þÿ
Trying to keep a fighting character is essential when you are to defeat the ailment as well as its impact on your lifestyle. Keep on studying tips on how to pay a regular fight. What you’ve just read through is some suggestions developed to help you out. Now it’s your decision to work with these pointers to your advantage to be able to state victory.Advice For Everyone Trying to find Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
[url=https://www.nocnsfsportconventie.nl/images/nocnsfsportcon/2300-adidas-sneakers-wit.jpg]Adidas Sneakers Wit[/url]
þÿ
Hello. And Bye.
[url=https://www.alcius.es/images/alcius/2572-adidas-tubular-invader-on-feet.jpg]Adidas Tubular Invader On Feet[/url]
Tell your readers how amazing your product or service are just before giving to sell it to them. Persuade them via blog sites, video clips, and textual content that it must be specifically what they really want. Provided you can get them for the purchase web page with their visa or mastercard currently inside their hands, you may massively increase your product sales.
[img]https://www.alcius.es/images/alcius/643-adidas-los-angeles-negras-mujer.jpg[/img]
To take care of pimples, use watered down herbal tea shrub essential oil on nice and clean skin area and give it time to dry. Put on an gas-cost-free moisturizer and then head to bed. This can decrease the redness brought on by acne and relieve any ache and inflammation. It may also support get rid of harmful bacteria in your encounter that may be causing the zits.
[url=https://www.cliftonrestaurant.co.uk/images/img-cli/998-nike-air-huarache-black-and-white.jpg]Nike Air Huarache Black And White[/url]
[img]https://www.cliftonrestaurant.co.uk/images/img-cli/2309-nike-cortez-girls.jpg[/img]
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying
work.