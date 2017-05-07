“Adolf Hitler is Donald Trump’s grandfather”–Mugabe

HARARE, ZIMBABWE. Barely a week after American tycoon and Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump threatened to arrest and imprison Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Zimbabwean counterpart Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean President has firmly responded.



Speaking yesterday in a fundraising in Harare where he was chief guest, Mugabe said that Hitler and Trump have everything in common from blood to character and that they are grandfather and grandson.

The furious Zimbabwean President reiterated that Trump took after his grandfather Hitler because the reckless words he utters confirms the same.









“Recently that madman that wants to be American President said he’ll arrest some African Presidents including my brother Yoweri and myself and lock us in his imaginary prison should he become American President”

“May I state here that that Trump will never take us anywhere because we Africans are the strongest and fearless in the universe. I wish everyone to Know that I have nothing to fear and I want to tell the world that that Hitler’s descendant (Trump) has taken after him and he is about to do his worst should the people of America make a mistake of electing him” Said Mugabe.

“Just like his grandfather Hitler caused World War II, and he wants to create World War III so as to leave behind a legacy but the world will not allow that. How do you even start imagining that you are going to arrest a man like myself? Is that Trump’s head okay? And, are there enough doctors in America to check this man’s psychiatric condition?” Added Mr. Mugabe furiously.

Speaking while addressing war veterans in Washington, Trump warned other like minded dictators who want to die in power, that their time is up and it’s just a matter of time before they face justice.

“I want to reiterate here before America’s greatest heroes that I will not condone any dictatorial tendencies exhibited by dictators around the world especially the two old men from Zimbabwe and Uganda”

“Mugabe and Museveni must be put on notice that their days are numbered and that I am going to arrest them and lock them in prison. If the past American administrations have failed to stop these two despots, I will personally do it.”

Mugabe and Museveni have given the world enough troubles and it’s about time someone puts to an end all these madness for peace to prevail” Said Trump who seemed unapologetic.

“If Obama fears them, I will never fear them. If Clinton and Bush feared them, If the Pope kneels before them, I will never be reduced to that level. I will never be cowed. I promise to clean all the political mess around the world and promote international justice,” Added Trump arrogantly.