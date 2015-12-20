News Ticker

Mujuru party takes shape

20th December 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 19

Former vice-president, Joice Mujuru is laying the ground work to form her long-awaited political party amid indications that she is wooing politicians from Zimbabwe’s fragmented opposition into her People First outfit.

By Blessed Mhlanga
mujuru
Pictures of Mujuru with a group of former Zanu PF officials that were expelled early this year for allegedly plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe started circulating last week.

The meeting held in Harare also reportedly included officials from Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who are based in Masvingo.

According to a Masvingo based newspaper, Tell Zimbabwe, the meeting attracted 300 delegates from the province.

Among those from the PDP was national executive member and former Masvingo Central legislator Jeffreys On Chitando, who confirmed his attendance.

Chitando was quoted saying it was high time parties joined hands to fight Mugabe and Zanu PF.

“I attended the meeting; in fact, I was the one who gave the vote of thanks,” he told Tell Zimbabwe.

“We are saying to Biti, look, it does not help to fight from our small corner, let’s have Mujuru as our president.”
PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume told The Standard yesterday that the opposition party was aware that Chitando has always been close to the yet to be formed People First.

However, Mafume said they don’t believe that Chitando’s defection would have an impact on the fledging party.




“He has always made it clear, declaring on his Facebook page and we are aware that he could be helping the people from Mujuru camp in Masvingo in the view of forming their party,” he said.

Mafume said reports that the entire PDP Masvingo provincial leadership except the chairperson Harrison Mudzuri and his secretary had joined Mujuru.

“It’s only one or two people including another called Mudavanhu who have gone our executive is intact and as they say one swallow does not make a summer,” he said.

People First interim spokesperson Rugare Gumbo could neither deny nor confirm the meeting.

“Ask the people of Masvingo if they say they attended the meeting which we addressed then it’s true,” he said.

“Why should we tell you that we had a meeting and what the meeting was for?” he asked.

Gumbo told The Standard that their yet to be formed party had not yet reached an agreement with any political party to form a coalition.

“We are yet to form our own party and until we have done that we have not yet entered into any deal with any party including PDP or whoever. If that happens believe me you will know,” he said.

People First provincial spokesperson Kudzai Mbudzi also told the paper that the meeting had to be held in Harare for security and strategic reasons.

Mbudzi said people from Masvingo who attended the meeting unanimously called for the immediate launch of the party.
“The loud voice was that let’s launch the party now,” he said.

“Mai Mujuru accepted the call and promised that the party will be launched early next year.

“She also assured people that she (Mujuru) was not being pushed by anyone else … she had seen it fit to fight Zanu PF.”

Mbudzi claimed Masvingo province had the highest number of people who met Mujuru and the entire national leadership.

Sources said former MPs who include Rensome Makamure, Oliver Chirume, Ernest Mudavanhu, Irvine Dzingirai, and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti among others attended the meeting.

After the meeting People First members released a group photo with Mujuru picture which was also posted on Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Professor Jonathan Moyo’s twitter account.

Moyo mocked PF saying they had become Pictures First while Zanu PF was having its conference in Victoria falls. -The Standard

Related Posts
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
A rival Zanu PF faction is plotting public protests against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as he continues to feel the political heat following his remarks that the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo ...
READ MORE
ZANU PF infighting: Mnangagwa faces ouster as G40 lays barbs
ZANU PF infighting: Mnangagwa faces ouster as G40 lays barbs
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ejection from Zanu PF has just been temporarily shelved but is still on the agenda, political observers said yesterday. BY XOLISANI NCUBE Mnangagwa, who has been under fire from ...
READ MORE
Chicago man gets jail for illegal lobbying for Mugabe
Chicago man gets jail for illegal lobbying for Mugabe
CHICAGO, US - A Chicago man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for illegal lobbying on behalf of Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and others to try to ...
READ MORE
#ThisFlag protest rattles under-fire Mugabe henchmen
#ThisFlag protest rattles under-fire Mugabe henchmen
On the eve of Zimbabwe’s independence celebrations last month, Evan Mawarire was a little-known Harare-based pastor, but as of last week his messages were reaching a staggering 133 000 people ...
READ MORE
Pressure for Robert Mugabe to quit mounts
Pressure for Robert Mugabe to quit mounts
HARARE—A group calling for the resignation of President Robert Mugabe says they will intensity their campaign this year. Charles Nyoni of Occupy Africa Unity Square, led by abducted political activist Itai ...
READ MORE
Diplomats slam Zimbabwe State terrorism
Diplomats slam Zimbabwe State terrorism
Harare - Abducted, assaulted, injected with an unknown substance and left for dead: another Zimbabwe activist is being treated in hospital after what appears to have been a terrifying ordeal ...
READ MORE
Expelled Zanu PF activists vow not to rejoin Mugabe’s ruling party
Expelled Zanu PF activists vow not to rejoin Mugabe’s ruling party
CHINHOYI—Some former Zanu PF members say the on-going purging of party activists with divergent views is an indication that the former liberation movement is crumbling. They claim that the current ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe to join Putin in celebrating Russia’s victory day
Robert Mugabe to join Putin in celebrating Russia’s victory day
HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to join his counterpart, Russian President Vladmir Putin, in celebrating Russia's annual victory day. Russia commemorates the end of World War II in Europe ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime says shocked by Botswana leader’s criticism of Mugabe
Zimbabwe regime says shocked by Botswana leader’s criticism of Mugabe
HARARE, (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's government hit back at the leader of its neighbour Botswana on Friday, accusing him of breaking a taboo by calling for the departure of its 92-year-old ...
READ MORE
Mujuru ‘grand’ penetrative strategy revealed
Mujuru ‘grand’ penetrative strategy revealed
FORMER vice-president Joice Mujuru is touring the country’s provinces consulting grassroots ahead of the official launch of her People First (PF) party, amid revelations she is wooing experienced politicians from ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
ZANU PF infighting: Mnangagwa faces ouster as G40
Chicago man gets jail for illegal lobbying for
#ThisFlag protest rattles under-fire Mugabe henchmen
Pressure for Robert Mugabe to quit mounts
Diplomats slam Zimbabwe State terrorism
Expelled Zanu PF activists vow not to rejoin
Robert Mugabe to join Putin in celebrating Russia’s
Zimbabwe regime says shocked by Botswana leader’s criticism
Mujuru ‘grand’ penetrative strategy revealed

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News