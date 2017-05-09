News Ticker

Battle lines drawn as Zanu PF central committee meets

9th December 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 88

ZANU PF’s central committee is expected to meet today amid flaring tempers as the battle to succeed President Robert Mugabe reaches boiling levels.

BY STAFF REPORTERS
mnangagwa

This comes as some party officials in Harare province are planning a hero’s welcome for First Lady Grace Mugabe and have printed thousands of T-shirts emblazoned with her name. A number of vehicles also have stickers of the First Lady.

Officials who attended the Harare provincial conference on Sunday said they would make as “much noise as we can” for Grace during the Zanu PF national conference while others said they would boo any person perceived to be against her.

Today’s central committee meeting is expected to take stock of the state of the party that is faced with several challenges that might see the Victoria Falls conference turning into a war zone due to factional fights.

The central committee, which is the most powerful organ of the party in between congresses, is set to receive a report a report from the politburo on the state of the party as well for adoption before it tables it at its national conference slated for Victoria Falls this Saturday.





Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere signs the condolences book

The central committee meeting comes at a time gloves were off in Zanu PF with national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere engaged in a verbal showdown with war veterans boss Chris Mutsvangwa.

The central committee will also receive a report on the preparedness of the party to hold the conference after mobilising at least $3 million to feed 4 100 delegates travelling to Victoria Falls tomorrow.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said although the conference was not focusing on leadership change in the party, Mugabe had the prerogative to reshuffle his troops at will as all politburo members including two VPs Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko were serving at his pleasure.

Opposition parties have described the conference as nothing, but a holiday for the ruling elite.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said it was wild imagination that Zanu PF would sit down to strategise for economic recovery.

People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: “The incompetence of Zanu PF has become an art form – no one celebrates emptiness and futility quite like Zanu PF. The conference will be historic in its non-achievement – just a holiday jig for them to enjoy the fruits of uselessness.”

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

88 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Man kills girlfriend over HIV status; ARVs sold out the deceased – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. womens sex toys
  4. Vicky Vette
  5. male sex doll
  6. pc games download
  7. free download for windows 7
  8. software download for windows 8
  9. free tech
  10. CEO Indonesia 2017
  11. سرور مجازی
  12. beagle dog
  13. Курс US Citizenship
  14. best vibrating cockring
  15. School bus
  16. malayalam movies
  17. 롤대리랭
  18. PHP Muisc CMS
  19. dedicated server hosting
  20. superior auto institute
  21. SAI
  22. Double Vibrator
  23. Double Penetration Vibrator
  24. pc app
  25. free full download for windows pc
  26. pc games for windows 7
  27. Newborn east Greenwich ri
  28. superior auto institute
  29. app download for windows 7
  30. used cars
  31. 100% kona
  32. buy kona coffee
  33. buy coffee beans kona
  34. free download for pc windows
  35. games for mac download
  36. Engine
  37. menage a trois strap on
  38. apps download for pc
  39. free download for windows 8
  40. real ways to earn money online
  41. Masturbator Vibrator
  42. g spot
  43. bragi
  44. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  45. mulvadi kona coffee
  46. 木瓜
  47. RH302 Certification Dumps
  48. work from home careers
  49. relationship
  50. adam and eve sex toy shop
  51. Σαλόνια
  52. peru vacation
  53. adult toys
  54. g spot stimulator
  55. cash loans
  56. Sex Toy
  57. penis pump
  58. ireland
  59. buy real youtube views
  60. SDM_2002001050 Certification Exam Questions and Answers
  61. persian backgammon
  62. wet wabbit video
  63. Cheap Phentermine
  64. adam and eve
  65. file recovery software
  66. penis ring
  67. feng shui tips
  68. Arduino
  69. remote control socket
  70. pc software full download
  71. 福井脱毛
  72. adam and eve sex toy shop
  73. legitimate work from home jobs with no startup fees
  74. Cheap Green Bay Packers Jerseys
  75. LED Light Products
  76. motu and patlu game
  77. gift bags
  78. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  79. dating
  80. Tantric Satin ties
  81. Glass Dildo Review
  82. TensorFlow
  83. tooth extraction
  84. Best Strap On Dildo
  85. Happy Birthday Uncle
  86. Buy Sex Toys
  87. drug treatment and alcoholism
  88. women are aware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News