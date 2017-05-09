Battle lines drawn as Zanu PF central committee meets

ZANU PF’s central committee is expected to meet today amid flaring tempers as the battle to succeed President Robert Mugabe reaches boiling levels.

BY STAFF REPORTERS



This comes as some party officials in Harare province are planning a hero’s welcome for First Lady Grace Mugabe and have printed thousands of T-shirts emblazoned with her name. A number of vehicles also have stickers of the First Lady.

Officials who attended the Harare provincial conference on Sunday said they would make as “much noise as we can” for Grace during the Zanu PF national conference while others said they would boo any person perceived to be against her.

Today’s central committee meeting is expected to take stock of the state of the party that is faced with several challenges that might see the Victoria Falls conference turning into a war zone due to factional fights.

The central committee, which is the most powerful organ of the party in between congresses, is set to receive a report a report from the politburo on the state of the party as well for adoption before it tables it at its national conference slated for Victoria Falls this Saturday.









Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere signs the condolences book

The central committee meeting comes at a time gloves were off in Zanu PF with national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere engaged in a verbal showdown with war veterans boss Chris Mutsvangwa.

The central committee will also receive a report on the preparedness of the party to hold the conference after mobilising at least $3 million to feed 4 100 delegates travelling to Victoria Falls tomorrow.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said although the conference was not focusing on leadership change in the party, Mugabe had the prerogative to reshuffle his troops at will as all politburo members including two VPs Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko were serving at his pleasure.

Opposition parties have described the conference as nothing, but a holiday for the ruling elite.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said it was wild imagination that Zanu PF would sit down to strategise for economic recovery.

People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said: “The incompetence of Zanu PF has become an art form – no one celebrates emptiness and futility quite like Zanu PF. The conference will be historic in its non-achievement – just a holiday jig for them to enjoy the fruits of uselessness.”