News Ticker

Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed Mugabe faces serious setback

4th December 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 2

A DEEPLY-DIVIDED Zanu PF meets for its annual conference in Victoria Falls next week amid calls by its Women’s League for the return of the women’s quota in the presidium, threatening Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s prospects of succeeding President Robert Mugabe.

Elias Mambo
mnangagwa

While the women’s quota calls are growing louder, party insiders say constitutional processes have to be abided with before the decision can be endorsed by relevant structures since next week’s conference is not an elective congress.
However, women are pushing for one of them to be included in the presidium even as the party’s chairperson since that constitutional position has not been filled since the December congress.

The move to return the party quota system comes after it was discarded late last year, at the height of the pre-congress Zanu PF’s factional and succession wars.

Outside congress, constitutional amendments to adopt the proposal can only be done by the central committee, according to the Zanu PF constitution.

The call for a women’s quota, which Zanu PF insiders say is a plot by a faction, referred to as Generation 40 — which is engaged in a bitter succession wrangle with Mnangagwa — is aimed at replacing Mnangagwa with First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The resolution was made first by Mashonaland West province led by Sarah Mahoka, the Women’s League’s national secretary for finance, while other provinces such as Mashonaland East, West, Central and Bulawayo followed suit.
Mahoka is a close Grace ally.

However, Mnangagwa loyalists have vowed to block the plot using the party constitution.

Meanwhile, the politburo last week confirmed and imposed acting chairpersons as substantive without elections, fearing polls to elect substantive provincial leaders would widen divisions and result in violence.
Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere said despite infighting his party was “on top of the situation” and was ready for the conference.

“We are on top of the situation and everything is under control. We are happy with the progress,” Kasukuwere said.
He however denied that there was violence during the restructuring exercise.

“There were isolated cases not warranting to be called violence — the Manyame murders were purely criminal acts divorced completely from anything to do with the party except that they were all party members,” said Kasukuwere.

Asked if the violence surrounding the restructuring exercise will not affect the upcoming Zanu PF’s conference, Kasukuwere said: “We are a solid party and will not be affected in anyway.

“We are on top of the situation, a lot has been done and we have witnessed massive growth of the party and more districts have been set up.” – ZimInd

Related Posts
Zimbabwe stuck with Robert Mugabe
Zimbabwe stuck with Robert Mugabe
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has discarded plans to retire and Zimbabwe will be stuck with him at least for 2015, Zanu PF insiders and analysts have said. by EVERSON MUSHAVA The ...
READ MORE
MPs Bashed As 100 Protesters Are Arrested Countrywide
MPs Bashed As 100 Protesters Are Arrested Countrywide
Harare,– Five opposition legislators are among the estimated 100 protestors arrested Saturday after riot police crushed nationwide demonstrations over electoral reforms, MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa has said. Chamisa said Sunday morning three legislators from Harare, one each from ...
READ MORE
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is in Singapore where he normally receives medical treatment for cancer and cataracts at the state-of-the-art Gleneagles Hospital. By Elias Mambo Mugabe left Zimbabwe purportedly going to New Dehli, ...
READ MORE
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic Crisis
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic Crisis
HARARE—President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday called for unity in his party but his critics are worried that Zanu PF Politburo did not come out with tangible plans for tackling key ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting
Msipa bares soul on Gukurahundi
AFTER widespread criticism that his long-awaited memoirs did not reveal anything new, particularly his close relationship with President Robert Mugabe, former Cabinet minister Cephas Msipa has opened up and called ...
READ MORE
Britain won’t bend rules for Dzamara and Evan Mawarire
Britain won’t bend rules for Dzamara and Evan Mawarire
LONDON - Britain says it cannot bend the rules to accommodate Zimbabwean activists who were denied visa last month insisting that applications were considered on their merits, regardless of the ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed forces’, warns lawyer
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed forces’, warns lawyer
The commander of Zimbabwe's army has vowed his forces will stand by embattled President Robert Mugabe, but Africa's oldest head of state faces a real threat of split within the ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe back from mysterious ‘India-Singapore’ trip
Robert Mugabe back from mysterious ‘India-Singapore’ trip
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has arrived back home from Singapore where he had stopped over en-route to the World Culture Festival in India. Sources said Mugabe is in Singapore where ...
READ MORE
Spokesperson, Obert Gutu
MDC-T Mutare Protest Moved to Thursday As Police Say Saturday Is Booked For Zanu PF Event
HARARE — The MDC T says it has brought forward to this Thursday its protest march that had been scheduled for Saturday in Mutare, Manicaland Province after police said Saturday ...
READ MORE
ANC women sink rock bottom and bare bottoms in protest
ANC women sink rock bottom and bare bottoms in protest
Pretoria - A group of about 16 women bared their buttocks and stormed into the offices of the ANC in Tshwane on Monday morning. Workers who were on duty, security personnel ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe stuck with Robert Mugabe
MPs Bashed As 100 Protesters Are Arrested Countrywide
Mugabe makes emergency Singapore trip amid health scare
Critics Say Zanu PF Factionalism Fueling Zimbabwe Economic
Msipa bares soul on Gukurahundi
Britain won’t bend rules for Dzamara and Evan
Robert Mugabe faces ‘threat of split within armed
Robert Mugabe back from mysterious ‘India-Singapore’ trip
MDC-T Mutare Protest Moved to Thursday As Police
ANC women sink rock bottom and bare bottoms

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News