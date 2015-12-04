News Ticker

‘Robert Mugabe must go’ – China

4th December 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 23

ZIMBABWE and China may have signed a number of infrastructural deals between August last year when President Robert Mugabe visited the Asian country and this week when President Xi Jinping came to Harare, but Chinese officials say most agreements may be fruitless if Zimbabwe does not introduce far-reaching political, social and economic reforms, including leadership renewal.

Owen Gagare/Elias Mambo

CHINA
Chinese officials who accompanied, the no-nonsense Xi on his two-day state visit ahead of his four-day visit to South Africa where he will co-chair a two-day China-Africa Co-operation Summit in Johannesburg starting today, say Xi is worried by the lack of political will to effect progressive reforms in several African countries, including Zimbabwe.

Chinese Foreign Affairs minister Wang Yi said this week Xi will propose “new thoughts, new policies and new ideas” for consolidating ties with Africa.

Xi, who has been in power since 2013, is a swashbuckling corruption-buster, who has lived to his promise of taking the fight against corruption to both “tigers and flies” unlike his Zimbabwean counterpart, Mugabe, who has been paying lip service to the fight against the scourge.

Although China prefers not to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries and shies away from governance and human rights issues, sources say Xi and his officials highlighted to Zimbabwean officials the reforms China was constantly making to grow its economy.

Xi and Chinese officials emphasised the need for economic reforms to ensure clarity on investment laws, improving the ease of doing business, fighting corruption, introducing investment friendly laws, ensuring the country’s credit ratings improve as well as reducing the country’s sovereign, political and economic risks.

“These issues came up within Mugabe and Xi’s framework of discussions. It’s not only Zimbabwe that China is worried about. One of his concerns is that African countries should put in place suitable and clear policies to attract
investment,” said an official.

A Chinese official said his country believes Zimbabwe will not make much economic progress unless it implements reforms aimed at attracting investment and ensures there is a stable business environment.

The clarity, Sino officials say, should also be on the political field as is the case in China where there is a once-in-a-decade leadership renewal.

The same message was delivered to Zanu PF chairpersons when they visited China for ideological and mass mobilisation training from the Communist Party of China (CPC) ahead of the 2013 elections.
Chinese officials told them Zanu PF should embrace change or die. The visit came at a time when CPC, which has been ruling since the end of the civil war in 1949, was preparing for leadership change and power transfer.

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao handed over power to Xi in 2013 after Xi took over the leadership of CPC at the party’s congress in 2012.

By contrast Mugabe (91) has been at the helm of Zanu PF since 1977 and has also ruled the country since Independence in 1980.
When Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited China in July this year, the Chinese mandarins were also very open and told him about the need to have leadership renewal and to fight corruption, among other things.

They raised fears about Mugabe’s age, Zimbabwe’s investment climate and ease of doing business, the country’s relations with Western countries, government’s failure to tackle corruption and bureaucratic red tape, among other thorny issues.

Since Mao Zedong’s disastrous land reform programme and his Great Leap Forward before his death in 1976, China has been rapidly changing. From 1978, China, with the late Deng Xiaoping in charge, gradually pursued market economy reforms, creating an investment-and-export-led economy which has now become the second largest in the world. The key to China’s success has been vision, leadership renewal and reform, as well as investor-friendly policies and property rights.

Xi’s visit was hailed by Zimbabwe’s political leadership with senior government officials saying the deals signed by the two countries will be a major boost to the government’s economic blue-print, ZimAsset, which many analysts have labelled a pie in the sky.

The Chinese leader received a hero’s welcome as thousands of Zanu PF supporters and Chinese nationals residing in Zimbabwe lined the streets to welcome him.

Security was also beefed up as airforce helicopters hovered in the air escorting Xi to the Rainbow Towers.
State security agents forced the hotel management to evict clients, including guests who were at the International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa.

Hotel staff assisted guests looking for accommodation at other hotels and lodges in the city while some guests were accommodated in private homes with the assistance of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Some guests were moved to Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, a development which resulted in Rainbow Towers chartering an Air Zimbabwe plane to transport guests to and from Bulawayo.

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, who has been living in a presidential suite at the hotel since his appointment in 2014, was moved to the diplomatic suit to accommodate Xi and his delegation.

During his stay, Mugabe and Xi signed several agreements, including on aviation co-operation and construction of a national pharmaceutical warehouse.

Some of the deals signed were follow-ups to agreements signed during Mugabe’s visit to China last year, while others had to do with projects which were already in the pipeline.

Mugabe and Xi witnessed the signing of deals for the expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, implementation of TelOne’s fibre optic project, exploitation of coal and methane gas as well as the establishment of a 600-megawatt thermal power station in Gwayi whose memorandums of understanding were signed last year. The two leaders presided over the signing of private sector deals, including one involving the Zimbabwe’s French-backed PER Lusulu Power which reached an agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd to set up a US$1,1 billion coal-fired power station in Binga next year. The projects, which will commence in April 2016, with the 600MW plant being the first phase of a 2 000MW project.

In July, Stewart Perry, chairman of PER Lusulu Power, said Chinese financial institutions had agreed to fund the US$1,1 billion power plant in Zimbabwe, subject to the company signing a power purchase agreement with the state energy regulator.

Zimbabwe’s largest coal producer by throughput, Makomo, has also undertaken to build a US$1,5 billion, 600MW thermal power plant in Hwange with funding from the Chinese. – The Independent

Related Posts
Woman convicted in US over son’s murder after row with husband
Woman convicted in US over son’s murder after row with husband
A ZIMBABWEAN woman accused of stabbing her 3-year-old son in Mississippi last Monday night could be deported if she's convicted of attempted murder. Nomatter Gava-Hudson is said to have stabbed her ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe must explain $15 bln missing diamonds cash
Robert Mugabe must explain $15 bln missing diamonds cash
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s claims last week that $15 billion was looted from diamond revenue by mining companies made for interesting reading. Initially there was a muted response to the claims, ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
HARARE - Zanu PF insiders and observers alike agree that the party has now reached “a point of no return” as its deadly factional and succession wars get uglier by ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe’s succession game plan unravels
Grace Mugabe’s succession game plan unravels
After eight rallies across the country's provinces in a whirlwind campaign almost similar to her blitz against ousted Vice-President Joice Mujuru, First Lady Grace Mugabe might not have been prepared ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
United Family International Church (UFIC) leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa, on Sunday fumed at President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet and advisers, accusing them of working against the 92 year-old ruler. The charismatic prophet was ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai joins late Rand adoption call
Tsvangirai joins late Rand adoption call
Harare  - Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has called on President Robert Mugabe's administration to adopt the South African rand as its major trading ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects the guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the third session of the parliament in Harare on July 13, 2010 where he pledged to improve ties with the international community and urged Zimbabweans to remain united under the banner of the inclusive government. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP/Getty Images)
The end is coming for Robert Mugabe: Zimbabwe on the brink of revolution
Zimbabwe looks increasingly likely to be heading towards revolution as street protests and national work boycotts become more prominent. No longer scared to speak out against Robert Mugabe’s decades-long oppressive rule, ...
READ MORE
South Africa policeman suspended over Zimbabwe ‘renditions’
South Africa policeman suspended over Zimbabwe ‘renditions’
A top South African policeman has been suspended over allegations that he was involved in the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans. Anwar Dramat would remain suspended pending the outcome of investigations, a ...
READ MORE
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
HARARE - MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s newly-appointed deputies — Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri — have been endorsed by the party’s structures across the country, despite criticism from some quarters. The ...
READ MORE
Pastor Mawarire stays put in South Africa as fears for his life mount
Pastor Mawarire stays put in South Africa as fears for his life mount
Johannesburg - Reunited with his family in South Africa, Evan Mawarire, 39, the part-time pastor of a small, informal Harare congregation, and architect of Zimbabwe’s fast-growing social media protest site, ...
READ MORE
Woman convicted in US over son’s murder after
Robert Mugabe must explain $15 bln missing diamonds
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
Grace Mugabe’s succession game plan unravels
‘Robert Mugabe is in trouble’ – Makandiwa
Tsvangirai joins late Rand adoption call
The end is coming for Robert Mugabe: Zimbabwe
South Africa policeman suspended over Zimbabwe ‘renditions’
MDC Deputies appointments: Boost for Chamisa and Mudzuri
Pastor Mawarire stays put in South Africa as

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News