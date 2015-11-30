News Ticker

Mnangagwa prospects of succeeding Mugabe on the balance

30th November 2015 Staff Reporter Breaking News, Gallery, Headline, Main News 27

HARARE – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mooted ambitions to succeed President Robert Mugabe suffered another hammer blow at the weekend after Mashonaland East and Bulawayo became the latest Zanu PF provinces to call for a return of the women’s quota system in the warring ruling party.

mnangagwa

The two provinces join party structures in Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central which have also said that they would like to see women represented in the former liberation movement’s presidium as soon as possible — a proposal that is likely to prejudice Mnangagwa if adopted.

Commenting on the critically-significant development to the Daily News yesterday, Zanu PF Goromonzi West MP, Beatrice Nyamupinga — who is also the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development — said she was in full support of the return of the quota system within Zanu PF.

“I am not the secretary for information, but as a woman I support the proposal. I see nothing wrong with what Mashonaland East has said for example.

“I applaud the women of Mashonaland East for their proposal. It is actually a requirement in our national Constitution that there should be a 50-50 percent representation between men and women, and the party presidium is not an exception,” Nyamupinga said.

Zanu PF insiders say if the push for a return of the party’s quota system succeeds, it will place in jeopardy Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential ambitions as it would be unlikely that he would be part of the party’s presidium in that event­ — with First Lady Grace Mugabe well-placed to replace him.

Were that to happen, it would be déjà vu for Mnangagwa, as the same quota system was also used against him in 2004, which saw the elevation of former Vice President Joice Mujuru to the presidium ahead of him then.

Nyamupinga said it was not right that any organisation or forum should sit in the total absence of women, adding that it was her duty as the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Gender to ensure that issues relating to the equal representation of women were pushed forward.

This, she said, would protect the rights and interests of women and the girl-child.

The Mashonaland West women’s league was the first to openly move to demand the return of a women’s quota system in the Zanu PF constitution, a clear statement that they wanted Grace to take over from Mnangagwa as party vice president.

The move to return the party quota system comes after it was discarded late last year, at the height of the post-congress Zanu PF’s factional and succession wars.

The embattled VP is currently embroiled in a bitter fight with the ruling party’s ambitious Young Turks, the Generation 40 (G40), in the bitter fight to succeed Mugabe — raising growing fears among his supporters that the Midlands godfather may go down in the same manner that Mujuru was deposed from power last year.


All this also means that next week could prove to be one of the most important and significant periods in the long political life of Mnangagwa when Zanu PF meets at its Victoria Falls conference, and as the war to succeed Mugabe gets hotter and nastier by the day.

Party insiders say the G40 are rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding the increasingly-frail nonagenarian, and that the ambitious Young Turks are backing Grace to take over from her husband.

There is also growing talk that Harare will soon move to support the resolution by the other provinces, that the ruling party returns the women’s quota system at next month’s increasingly-important conference.

Sources also claim that all of Zanu PF’s provinces, except for Masvingo and Midlands, are pushing for Grace to become vice president as was recently and exclusively revealed by the Daily News. – Daily News

Related Posts
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora says Tendai Biti was paying for "arrogance" after the mastermind of last year's split by the main opposition and his 20 associated MPs were Tuesday ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe lays into Moyo and Kasukuwere
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe lays into Moyo and Kasukuwere
HARARE - Zimbabwe strongman President Robert Mugabe on Thursday said his party Zanu PF party will not protect anyone found to be corrupt irrespective of their position in the party ...
READ MORE
What lies in store for Zimbabwe when Robert Mugabe goes?
What lies in store for Zimbabwe when Robert Mugabe goes?
There's no shortage of wannabe presidents but none stands out as a good choice for the country. DUMISANI MULEYA, TREVOR NCUBE Who will succeed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe? This has been the ...
READ MORE
Mugabe says pay delay a temporary problem, no need for strike
Mugabe says pay delay a temporary problem, no need for strike
BINDURA (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said on Friday that salary delays for public workers was "a temporary problem" and not a reason for teachers, doctors and nurses to ...
READ MORE
‘Dumped’ Zimbabwe Students in Algeria Turn to Prostitution, Drug Dealing
‘Dumped’ Zimbabwe Students in Algeria Turn to Prostitution, Drug Dealing
ALGIERS— Over 300 Zimbabwean students enrolled in various programs in Algeria under the Zimbabwe-Algeria Bilateral Scholarship Program say some of them have now turned into prostitution and drug dealing in ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa threatens more expulsions
Mnangagwa threatens more expulsions
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned that Zanu PF will not hesitate to expel more members as factionalism rocks the ruling party. Last week Zanu-PF suspended 87 members from holding any leadership ...
READ MORE
Mugabe allies’ daughters use social media to distance themselves from Dad
Mugabe allies’ daughters use social media to distance themselves from Dad
Harare - You might be Daddy's girl but that doesn't mean you agree with everything he or his friends do. That's the message being quietly put out on social media by ...
READ MORE
The British Ambassador’s Zimbabwe Blues
The British Ambassador’s Zimbabwe Blues
HARARE is a tough gig for any British ambassador, but Her Majesty’s current representative is finding it harder going than most. Why is she so unpopular, and does it matter? At any ...
READ MORE
‘I will be president of Zimbabwe until death takes me’ – Robert Mugabe
‘I will be president of Zimbabwe until death takes me’ – Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has announced he will be the leader of the south African country until he dies. "I am never going to retire," he said in a ...
READ MORE
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai has called on the government to halt the introduction of bond notes, saying this would have ...
READ MORE
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
Zanu PF will not protect the corrupt; Mugabe
What lies in store for Zimbabwe when Robert
Mugabe says pay delay a temporary problem, no
‘Dumped’ Zimbabwe Students in Algeria Turn to Prostitution,
Mnangagwa threatens more expulsions
Mugabe allies’ daughters use social media to distance
The British Ambassador’s Zimbabwe Blues
‘I will be president of Zimbabwe until death
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News