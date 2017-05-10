News Ticker

Mugabe family courts Tony Blair associate over bankrupt Omega Dairy

29th November 2015 Staff Reporter Business, Gallery, Headline, Main News 57

First Lady Grace Mugabe has turned to Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumulu to save her family’s struggling Gushungo Holdings which is reeling under an unsustainable US$20 million debt amid theft and mismanagement at the company.

Tony Elumulu and Tony Blair

The First Lady reportedly asked the billionaire, who has a net worth close to US$1,6 billion, to consider investing in Gushungo Holdings before looking at other areas.

Elumulu was in Zimbabwe to explore possible investment opportunities in the fields of agriculture, financial services, insurance and healthcare among others. He was scheduled to meet with various captains of industry who included Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chairperson Chipo Mutasa, Schweppes boss Charles Msipa and First Mutual Life’s Group CEO Douglas Hoto, among others, but failed to do so.

Sources told the Zimbabwe Independent Elumulu was discouraged from meeting the business executives he wanted to, although he honoured his meeting with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya.

Elumelu is an economist, investor and philanthropist who has massive investments across Africa and is the chairperson of several firms including Heirs Holdings and Nigeria’s largest conglomerate, Transcorp.

In an interview with the Independent this week at a local hotel he confirmed meeting Grace, but refused to disclose what they had discussed.

“I am here to explore investment opportunities. I have already met with the First Lady and I expect to meet other business people,” he said.

President Robert Mugabe’s family has been looking for an investor to pour fresh capital into the multi-million-dollar Gushungo Holdings, touted as a model of success of the controversial land reform programme even if it is not. The company has a US$20 million debt. The situation is being exacerbated by continuous losses incurred by its subsidiary Alpha Omega Dairy (Pvt) Limited. Mismanagement and misappropriation of funds has also affected the company.

Alpha Omega’s former general manager Stanley Nhari previously said local banks, in particular the Industrial Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) and CBZ Bank, sustained operations at the company. The Alpha Omega Dairy plant has a capacity to process 70 000 litres of raw milk per day, but had been targeting to double raw milk output to 40 000 litres per day by year-end, from the current 23 000 litres per day.

Mugabe has expressed his frustration over the looting of his company, suggesting corruption was rife there. – ZimInd

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

57 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. pc games for windows xp
  4. free download for windows
  5. app for windows
  6. free download for windows 10
  7. used car
  8. Android Fixed Rom
  9. lion kona coffee
  10. free download for pc windows
  11. miniclip.com
  12. free download for pc
  13. menage a trois strap on
  14. Best Anal Plug
  15. software download for windows 10
  16. Sell. Free Stuff
  17. venus vibrator
  18. true wireless earphones
  19. มะละกอ
  20. EADE103 Certification Dumps
  21. rabbit vibrator reviews
  22. jobs at home
  23. Amanda Hernandez
  24. earn money from home
  25. anal sex toy
  26. Buy installs
  27. επιπλα αθηνα
  28. payday loans
  29. how to dress to look slim and tall
  30. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  31. buy rabbit vibrator
  32. Phil Doe
  33. penis enlargement pump
  34. vagina
  35. maxie solters
  36. amazon product rankings
  37. Custom Keycaps
  38. spy
  39. clasifixados online
  40. smm panel
  41. adam and eve
  42. best cock ring
  43. Arduino price
  44. air cooling water chiller system supplier
  45. 福井脱毛
  46. Inspection in China
  47. adam and eve sex toys
  48. online beats
  49. videos
  50. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  51. kona 100%
  52. Glass Sex Toy
  53. cardio instructor
  54. fishing redding
  55. Female Sex Toys
  56. things to do in new york
  57. Discount New Jordans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News