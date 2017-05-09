News Ticker

‘Mugabe is the chief architect of ZANU PF factional wars’ – Msipa

28th November 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Zimbabwe 116

President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting

FORMER Midlands governor Cephas Msipa has said President Robert Mugabe is central to the factional wars playing out in the Zanu PF party and the fights will not end without an orderly and predictable plan to transfer authority.

By Obey Manyiti

President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting
President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting

The observations are contained in Msipa’s memoirs titled In Pursuit of Freedom and Justice launched on Thursday in the capital.

Mugabe, in power since Independence in 1980, has already been endorsed by sections in Zanu PF as the ruling party’s candidate for the 2018 elections despite his growing age and increasing frailty.

“I, therefore, maintain that the people of Zimbabwe deserve better institutional arrangements than are currently on offer. The Zanu PF constitution is a document of national interest that must be amended to allow for an orderly and predictable transfer of authority,” Msipa, who served as a Cabinet minister in different portfolios before quitting active politics, said

“In all this, Robert Mugabe has the power to remove causes of factionalism in Zanu PF. That has been my call and it will remain my call.”

He said it was not clear how the party would judge if one has unbridled ambition to take over power from Mugabe, an accusation that caused the sacking of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and other senior officials, including Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa, from both government and the party.

“Meanwhile, the party’s own methods are not crystal clear. For instance, how does one measure the extent of unbridled ambition when attempts by ambitious aspirants to position themselves strategically for the eventual succession are met with hostility?
“We need to find a way to reduce the tension in Zanu PF succession politics as well as in our body politic,” the sharp-tongued Msipa added.

He described the sudden fall of Mujuru and her allies as a bizarre replay of her dramatic ascendency to the position of VP in 2004.



Msipa, who at one point claimed to have talked to Mugabe to consider identifying a successor, also wrote about several other issues, including the genesis of the indigenisation concept, his upbringing and contribution to the country’s development and the political conflict in Matabeleland region that claimed almost 20 000 lives, among others. He also bemoaned the involvement of the military in elections where they threatened villagers so that they voted for Zanu PF.

Speaker after speaker spoke glowingly about the courage exhibited by Msipa in penning a frank account of his life.

“Dr Msipa’s book provides us politicians, policymakers, academics, students of history and committed Zimbabweans with a reflective mirror to review the moments that have defined the evolution of our nation’s political, economic and social realities over the past five decades,” Midlands State University lecturer Terrence Mashingaidze said.

Rugare Gumbo, spokesperson of People First, said Msipa was a well-respected politician whose title summed up the struggle that Zimbabweans were still going through 35 years after independence.

“We are happy that he sat down to write a book. He is honest and a respected person, unlike other corrupt politicians. I want to urge all our liberation fighters that they have a responsibility to tell Zimbabweans the truthful account of the liberation war,” he said.

“There is a lot of misinformation where someone, who was in her nappies by that time will try to tell us about the struggle. You can’t fool around saying all sorts of things about the struggle. -NewsDay

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

116 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. pronajem plosiny
  3. pronajem plosiny plzen
  4. Clasificados Maryland
  5. sexdolls
  6. morkie
  7. how anal feels
  8. a&e magic massager
  9. apps for windows 7
  10. PARTY MOBILE DISCO
  11. apps for windows 10
  12. sex toy rabbit
  13. best male sex toy
  14. professional iphone repair
  15. 스포츠닥터스
  16. 스포츠닥터스
  17. pure kona
  18. free work from home jobs
  19. Evolved
  20. Rabbit Stimulation
  21. Asphalt Maintenance programs
  22. Wool rug
  23. Nevada Venta de llantas nuevas y usadas
  24. adam and eve unboxing
  25. Male Stroker
  26. real life sex dolls
  27. free download for pc windows
  28. pc software full download
  29. free tech
  30. سرور مجازی
  31. beagle
  32. small dogs
  33. space technology world
  34. Вопросы и ответы по гражданству США
  35. pc games download
  36. apps for pc
  37. pdr training
  38. lovehoney
  39. superior auto institute
  40. php music Script
  41. 롤대리
  42. Roof Repair Long Island
  43. Song
  44. cattery
  45. dabjars
  46. chainsaw grinding diamond wheel
  47. Vibrator
  48. Double Penetration Toy
  49. laptop app
  50. Boudoiur
  51. superior auto institute review
  52. free download for windows
  53. free full download for windows
  54. 100% kona lion
  55. Fixed ROM
  56. games for pc download
  57. clitoral vibrators
  58. strap-on
  59. free download for pc windows
  60. pc games for windows 8
  61. Chaga Pilz
  62. Vibrator Masturbator
  63. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  64. mulvadi pure kona
  65. papaya
  66. M8060-729 Certification Dumps
  67. best rabbit vibrator
  68. sex confessions
  69. adam and eve
  70. Buy android reviews
  71. peru tour packages
  72. peru vacation
  73. free cash
  74. bling wedding dress
  75. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  76. wet rabbit
  77. Rechargeable Rabbir Vibrator
  78. adamandeve
  79. Waterproof Sex Toy
  80. male vacuum pump
  81. clitoral orgasm
  82. szybki kredyt
  83. adam and eve
  84. forex signal
  85. amazon product rankings
  86. buy youtube views cheap
  87. Fitness microphones
  88. microcamere spion
  89. 2008 kenworth t660 for sale
  90. facebook likes panel
  91. clit vibe
  92. top-rated vibrators
  93. adamandeve.com
  94. Cheap Phentermine
  95. adam and eve
  96. bedroom feng shui
  97. Anal Thrusting
  98. Cheap Carolina Panthers Jerseys
  99. pc apps for windows 7
  100. 福井脱毛
  101. 福井脱毛
  102. piano classes
  103. 南瓜花的純情dvd
  104. north park
  105. best kona
  106. Financial
  107. led lighting SanLiBang
  108. adam and eve
  109. Daytona Margaritaville
  110. online piano
  111. dental implants
  112. pleasure
  113. Buy Beer Online
  114. Footwear for deployed military soldiers
  115. silicone g spot vibrator
  116. woman clothing store

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News