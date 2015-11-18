ZIFA elections gets dirty as Chiyangwa makes death threats; Sports Ministry warns him

HARARE – Zimbabwe football association elections have been thrown into turmoil amid reports assassination threats and the Sports Ministry has issued a strong statement warning candidates.

Sources says controversial Harare businessman Phillip Chiyangwa is causing mayhem and making death threats to rivals.

Chiyangwa is standing against former Harare City chairman Leslie Gwindi, former Warriors defender James Takavada and Trevor Carelse-Juul for the Zifa presidency.

On Wednesday the Sports Ministry issued a stern warning to candidates over their conduct.

The statement read:

We have received with dismay news of threats against certain candidates who are participating in the ZIFA board elections slated for the 5th of December 2015.

In light of the news Government would like to reiterate the following:

1. The desolution of the ZIFA Board on the 3rd of October 2015 has given the football community an opportunity for a new lease of life under a new dispensation. This opportunity must not be squandered.

2. All those interested in partaking in the ZIFA Board elections must be enabled to do so under the same electoral atmospherics.

3. Any threats against any candidates who have been cleared by ZIFA to stand in the election by anyone be they participants in the election or not will not be tolerated and condoned.

4. The transitional ZIFA organization has a duty of making sure that it delivers to the football community and to Zimbabwe at large, a credible election process that has the buy in of the football community and the millions of football loving zimbabweans.

5. The Ministry of Sport and Recreation suggests that all ZIFA presidential candidates be subjected to a public debate live on radio and or television to afford them a chance to articulate themselves on their manifestos.This will also assist the candidates to tolerate one another and to differ with dignity.

6. Government’s intention is to remain as neutral as possible throughout this election process but a line in sand will be drawn if unorthodox means and ways are used to disadvantage ANY candidate at the expense of others.

7. Government would like to reiterate that the ZIFA Board elections must necessarily usher in a new dispensation that unleashes football’s potential so that this very important economic sector begins to contribute to th economy.

The post for ZIFA President fell vacant after the previous board led by Cuthbert Dube was booted out by the councillors at the beginning of the month.

Chiyangwa says seven provinces are on his side, as well as two regions, but he was still working to entice the others.

“I have become the first person to pick up the form and fill it,” he said.

“I have already submitted one and I just want to get signatures on the other one and will probably submit it tomorrow (today). We are moving swiftly; there is no need to waste time.

“Chishanga has already nominated me and I have the support of seven provinces and two regions so far. The majority of the councillors are supporting me.

“I think I am almost done laying the groundwork and I am just going to complete the nomination process and wait for election day.”

The elections to choose a new Zifa leadership will be held on December 5.

Chiyangwa has angrily reacted to claims being made by a board of former local football administrators that he should withdraw his candidature from the December 5 poll because he does not have the required five years in football administration.

Lifelong Footballers’ Trust of Zimbabwe (LIFTZ), led by former Zifa board member Francis Zimunya, on Tuesday sensationally claimed that Chiyangwa is not qualified to stand in the poll as he was never involved in local football structures and as such presented a petition to the Zifa Electoral Commission to have his candidature nullified.

Chiyangwa’s camp which has contested the candidature of Carelse-Juul, went on to accuse LIFTZ of attempting to shore up support for the latter in the race for the Zifa post.

“It is clear that the laughable allegations being made by LIFTZ are an integral part of a strategy by those who have nothing to offer to Zimbabwe football to prop up their candidate who is a man of an equally shady football administrative history, who despite lacking a Zimbabwean passport is vying to be considered as a leader of Zimbabwean football.

“The ultimate objective is to perpetuate plunder and destruction of not just football but the reputation of the Zimbabwean society at large. We shall not allow their evil machinations to see the light of day.”