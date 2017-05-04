News Ticker

VimpelCom duped in Telecel $40mln deal; vital information withheld

18th November 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Technology 50

HARARE – National Social Security Authority (NSSA), ZARNet  a wholly owned by the Government withheld vital information from Amsterdam-based VimpelCom Ltd  in an contract marred by irregularities, documents in possession of theZimbabwenewslive.com can reveal.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services headed by Supa Mandiwanzira

The revelations came after VimpelCom Ltd has announced  through a press release that its 51,9 percent owned subsidiary, Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. has entered into an agreement with Government’s ZARNet to sell its stake in Telecel International Limited for  $40 million.Telecel International owns 60% of Telecel Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Transfer of ownership to ZARNet will occur after customary conditions are satisfied.

Confidential correspondence in TheZimbabweannewslive.com ’s possession, states that on September 23, 2015, minister of Information Supa Mandiwanzira wrote to NSSA board chairperson Robin Vela instructing NSSA to guarantee the financing of the deal – with no equity being offered to the company.

 “Zarnet, through the Ministry, has commitment of funding from a third party approved by my principal. All I would appeal for is a commitment in writing from NSSA to finance the transaction simply so as to comply with VC’s diligence issues,” reads Mandiwanzira’s e-mail to Vela.
Vela went on to say “All these arrangements  to be documented outside VimpelCom-so they have no need to see them including the transfer of the token equity and loans to NSSA”
On the same day the NSSA board chairperson indicated in an e-mail to the minster that NSSA’s Investment and team committee as well as management fiercely resisted financing the deal during a meeting.
They argued that the transaction was outside NSSA’s realm of administering pensioners’ funds with the sole objective of securing the capital and gaining a return. “NSSA does not lend funds direct to any company.
It lends to banks to on-lend to the productive sector, but under strict and limited conditions. The Telecel transaction would not qualify as such,” wrote Vela to Mandiwanzira.
In the letter, Vela said the committee and the management only reluctantly agreed to finance the deal after Priscah Mupfumira, the Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, also directed NSSA to execute the transaction as earlier ordered by Mandiwanzira.
Ironically Nssa was part of a consortium comprising Old Mutual and CBZ which has been vigorously pushing the takeover of Telecel – until the consortium was elbowed out by the government to make way for Zarnet.
VimpelCom Head of Media Relations ,Artem Minaev  declined to comment when contacted by this paper late Wednesday. – The Zimbabwe News Live
Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

2 Comments on VimpelCom duped in Telecel $40mln deal; vital information withheld

  1. We have all been blaming NSSA for making unwise investments in a number of organisations, some quoted on the ZSE and some unlisted. As a result we have seen some heads rolling recently with an entire board and senior management being fired. Right now pensioners are crying foul of the Authority’s failure to properly honour its commitments and, now we have this Minister bulldozing his way into the organisation forcing it invest in a company whose track record is questionable, what with its failure to pay for the renewal of its licence. That’s what politicians without an iota of business experience do – they are there to fight for their personal economic survival only and not for the common good.

    Reply

48 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. ‘Robert Mugabe must go’ – Malema – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. logo design
  4. peru vacation
  5. machu picchu tours
  6. sex toys for couples
  7. bunny vibrator
  8. free cash
  9. Sex Toy Review
  10. best rabbit sex toy
  11. Stroker Kit
  12. AdamandEve Thruster Rabbit Vibrator Review | Thrusting Vibrator
  13. penis pump
  14. szybka pozyczka
  15. mobile forex app
  16. amazon product rankings
  17. Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum
  18. spy
  19. wireless fitness microphone
  20. pc apps for windows 10
  21. best smm panel
  22. clit
  23. adult sex toy
  24. best rabbit vibrator
  25. Best rabbit vibrator
  26. Buy Adipex
  27. dirty talk
  28. penis
  29. Best Thrusting Vibrator
  30. Best pizza
  31. www.phenterminedispensary.com
  32. full apps download
  33. dealing with a cheater
  34. 愛上就會死的女人鳳順dvd
  35. art
  36. County Permit
  37. motu and patlu
  38. erotic
  39. real estate daytona
  40. best kona
  41. nSpire Network Signup
  42. cool stuff
  43. Glass Beads
  44. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  45. pure kona
  46. Best Strap On Dildo
  47. Bluetooth Gaming Headset,Wireless Headphones
  48. Buy Craft Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News