Former NUST Vice Chancellor dies a week after Moyo sacked him

Former NUST Vice Chancellor Professor Lindela Ndlovu collapsed and died this morning, just over a week after leaving his position amid a row with Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, RadioVOP has reported. He collapsed at Gallen House, close family members .
Condolence messages poured from all corners of the world to mourn Ndlovu’s sudden passing away with colleagues, students and friends describing him as an inspirational, top academic.
His death Wednesday morning came hardly a month after the death of another esteemed Nust academic Lawton Hikwa and about a week after he was pushed out of NUST as VC, mourners noted.
Ironically Ndlovu’s contract was not renewed by the government after allegations he attended Hikwa’s funeral under the influence of alcohol, charges vehemently denied by Nust spokesperson Felix Silandulo Moyo. Nust Council chairperson Mike Ndubiwa on November 10 announced the appointment of Professor Samson Sibanda as the acting vice chancellor with immediate effect, something some academics say could have affected his health.
Zenzele Ndebele, the head of News and Current Affairs at Zvishavane-based YA FM, said: “Sad to hear about the passing away of the Former NUST Vice chancellor Professor Lindela Rowland Ndlovu.” Veteran journalist Methuseli Moyo said: “I have just been informed about the death of yet another eminent academic and scholar from Matabeleland, Professor Lindela Rowland Ndlovu, hardly a month after the passing on of Dr Lawton Hikwa.
This is really sad. Mhlaba kawunoni sibili. Lala ngoxolo ndoda yamadoda.” Givemore Chipere said: “Maybe NUST and government should have found an alternative way of dealing with him.
Perhaps the harsh treatment meted on him contributed to his demise.” The late Ndlovu, who hailed from Old Pumula, left the country in the 1970s for studies in the United States of America where he majored in Animal Science. Professor Ndlovu was appointed Nust Vice Chancellor on October, 15, 2005.
He took over from Professor Phineas Makhurane who was Nust first vice chancellor. Prior to his appointment Ndlovu was Nust Pro-VC in charge of academic studies and research. – The Zimbabwe News Live
