News Ticker

‘Lift drastic policies for targeted sanctions to go’ – US

13th November 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 1

HARARE—Outgoing United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bruce Wharton, said Thursday the restoration of property rights, rule of law and respect for court decisions are some of the policy changes the Zimbabwean government must undertake for America to change its sanctions policy on the southern African nation.

Bruce

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with journalists, Wharton said while the situation in Zimbabwe has improved, not enough has been done to warrant the removal of the so-called targeted sanctions on President Robert Mugabe and members of his inner circle.

He said Harare continues to ignore court decisions, violate people’s rights and has not compensated white commercial farmers whose land was expropriated more than a decade ago by the government.

Wharton said, “The law outlines our concerns about Zimbabwe, why we put targeted sanctions in place and what it is that we think Zimbabwe needs to do in order to improve its own economic and political stability and have us change our policies. The short version of it is respect for property rights, restoration of property rights and some of form of compensation for those farmers who were displaced.”

Wharton said the targeted sanctions, which affect 106 individuals and more than 60 companies in Zimbabwe, were not really an issue, adding a lot depends on the country’s policies.

“Sanctions are not the central issue here, the central issues are the polices enacted by the government of Zimbabwe whether its land reform, whether it’s the way the law is enforced or intolerance for political violence, those are the things that have drove this economy up and down and sanctions are solely a sideshow.”

The outgoing ambassador said the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economy Recovery Act (ZIDERA), under which the sanctions were imposed, clearly spells out what Zimbabwe must do to have them lifted.

But he said the U.S president could use his discretion to scrap the measures if the situation improves.

ZIDERA, said Wharton, also provides for American support of Zimbabwe’s debt relief efforts, adding his country has done so by supporting the International Monetary Fund Staff Monitored Program and Zimbabwe’s debt relief plans with the International Monetary Fund.

“First of all we have started the Staff Monitored Program here publicly and privately and secondly at the big meeting in LIMA last month we didn’t bang our shoes against the podium and say no a thousand times no we supported the deal as well.”

Wharton said Zimbabwe could boost agricultural production and revive its economy by giving title to land holders.

He said clarity on the country’s indigenization laws is critical as this would help attract investment to the country.

“The implementation of the indigenization law has remained hard to predict and it seems to change from time to time and that has a chilling effect on the investors’ willingness to put money into the country,” said Wharton.

Also key in luring foreign investors is political stability, Wharton said. He noted that the U.S did not support political parties in Zimbabwe but supports processes and principles of democratic elections.

Wharton, who leaves Zimbabwe after a three-year tour of duty, said he had done a lot to improve relations between Harare and Washington, adding the number of people on targeted sanctions had gone done by 25 during his tour of duty.

“I have also been able to achieve high level meetings between both the government of Zimbabwe and U.S government officials and between private Zimbabweans as businesspeople particularly and high level Americans so I feel like there is progress and I think Washington has deeper understanding of this nation.”

Wharton said Zimbabwe has a bright future, noting that its economy could grow by 10 percent annually in the near future, with the right policies in place.

He described President Mugabe as a Lion of Africa, a leader who had liberated his people and fought apartheid through the Frontline states, now the Southern African Development Community chairman.

“Robert Mugabe is a lion of Africa, he has dedicated his life to creating a free and independent Zimbabwe. He is one of the leaders not only of Zimbabwe’s liberation movement but of the Frontline states and helped bring down apartheid in South Africa.”  – VOA

Related Posts
Mutsvangwa savages Mujuru
Mutsvangwa savages Mujuru
FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru allegedly failed to protect women combatants abused by senior male officers during the war of liberation, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa has ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
A SPLIT is imminent in Zanu PF as former Vice-President Joice Mujuru and her allies have made the most damning attack ever of President Robert Mugabe’s leadership and indicated they ...
READ MORE
‘Grace is now de facto President’ – Biti
‘Grace is now de facto President’ – Biti
HARARE - Outspokes MDC-Renewal president designate Tendai Biti believes First Lady Grace Mugabe is effectively in charge of government affairs. Biti said Grace is now marshalling key people within the ruling party ...
READ MORE
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
New AU head Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe embodies the spirit of the old Africa the OAU represented, says Peter Fabricius.   Pretoria - As he got up to accept the chair of ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF panics as 2018 beckons
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF panics as 2018 beckons
HARARE - The warring ruling Zanu PF has recorded a precipitous decline in its registered membership numbers, causing widespread alarm within the former liberation movement ahead of the country’s eagerly-anticipated ...
READ MORE
SADC Summit: Robert Mugabe blasts migrant workers in SA
SADC Summit: Robert Mugabe blasts migrant workers in SA
Harare - Attacks on immigrants living in South Africa dominated a regional summit in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, with President Robert Mugabe criticising workers who seek new lives in Johannesburg and other ...
READ MORE
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity released by family
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity released by family
HARARE  – Partson Dzamara, younger brother to missing pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara, has made startling claims he now knew of his older sibling’s whereabouts and has gone further to release ...
READ MORE
Nothing Significant As Mugabe’s SADC Tenure Nears End
Nothing Significant As Mugabe’s SADC Tenure Nears End
President Robert Mugabe tenure as chair of SADC is coming to an end in less than 12 weeks from now with very little to talk about in terms of his ...
READ MORE
People First rattles Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF
People First rattles Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF
HARARE - There is gnashing of teeth in President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF, as the party prepares to embark on more brutal purges of its senior officials and at ...
READ MORE
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids rivals
CHIRIMANZU - Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is now literally based in Chirumanzu has told Zanu PF ‘rebels’ that if they are tired of being in the party and feel ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa savages Mujuru
Zanu PF split imminent as Mujuru confronts Mugabe
‘Grace is now de facto President’ – Biti
Mugabe, the ghost of Africa’s past
Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF panics as 2018 beckons
SADC Summit: Robert Mugabe blasts migrant workers in
Images of Itai Dzamara being tortured in captivity
Nothing Significant As Mugabe’s SADC Tenure Nears End
People First rattles Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF
‘You are free to go’ – Mnangagwa chids

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News