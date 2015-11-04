News Ticker

Zanu PF succession battle: Grace, VPs visit Magaya

4th November 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 1

HARARE – With the pulling power of the country’s charismatic church leaders now firmly established, warring post-congress Zanu PF bigwigs are stampeding to the gatherings of popular prophets.

magaya

The Daily News learnt yesterday that First Lady Grace Mugabe, vice presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, a number of Cabinet ministers and scores of ruling party legislators are due to attend Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya’s “Turnaround Night” crusade in Harare on Friday.

Grace, who is expected to market herself to the tens of thousands of people set to attend the crusade, is currently on a “national crusade” of her own, seemingly campaigning against Mnangagwa’s chances of replacing President Robert Mugabe as Zanu PF leader.

There were also suggestions yesterday that the controversial first lady may also attend the United Family International Church(UFIC)’s service next week, as she continues to market herself to wary and politics-weary Zimbabweans.

Makandiwa and Magaya command two of the biggest religious followings in Zimbabwe, with analysts saying given their popularity, it was not a surprise that politicians were stampeding to work with them and use their platforms to energise their presidential and other leadership aspirations.

Well-placed Zanu PF sources also told the Daily News yesterday that a host of Cabinet ministers as well as more than 100 Zanu PF legislators were scheduled to  attend the Magaya service. In one PHD invite to a Zanu PF MP that the Daily News saw, Magaya alluded to Grace’s attendance at the service, whose aim is “to change the spiritual, physical and economic aspect of human lives as this shall be a night of turnaround”.

“We are humbled to share with you that our esteemed guest of honour for the event is Her Excellency the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Dr Grace N Mugabe,” reads part of the invitation.

This was the reason, the legislator who spoke to the Daily News said, it was expected that many Cabinet ministers and MPs would stampede to the crusade given the first lady’s power and influence in the warring ruling party.

“There is no doubt that every minister and MP will be there because that is the way things are (in Zanu PF) at the moment,” the legislator said.

But Zanu PF women’s league national spokesperson, Monica Mutsvangwa — who is alleged to belong to the Mnangagwa camp, and also said to be opposed to Grace’s presidential ambitions — expressed ignorance of the first lady’s attendance at the crusade.

“Go and get information from the people who gave you the story, I am not aware of that,” Mutsvangwa said curtly when approached for a comment.

As part of the invitation to the crusade, the legislators are also being given Magaya’s popular anointing oil and stickers, and are being asked to be at the venue of the mega all-night prayer by 8pm on Friday.

If Grace does pitch up at the crusade, this would be the first time that she would be attending one of Magaya’s services. It also follows the popular preacher’s recent attendance at her birthday bash, where he purchased her biography for a cool $50 000.

Magaya expressed his delight at meeting Grace for the first time at her Harare bash, saying he would support the “philanthropic work” that she was doing in Mazowe.

The crusade invitation letter also chronicles the origins of the fast-growing church and describes Magaya as the “owner and executive producer of Yadah TV, a free-to-air gospel channel through which his sermons and teachings are aired and viewed by over 400 million people in over 145 countries worldwide”.

The letter also claims that the “Night of Turnaround is going to be a powerful life-changing night not only for Zimbabwe as a nation but also the region, continent and the globe”.

Ironically, Mugabe recently attacked the country’s prophetic churches saying most of them were not genuine.

“Some of these churches are using the Bible to generate cash with it. Anyone who has no job … they are now just starting a church,” he said while addressing government officials and legislators during a luncheon hosted by the Local Government ministry after the official opening of Parliament in September.

“They will say I read here in the Bible and it says I should start a church. They just use one verse in the Bible and they use it, use it like nothing,” he added.

Still, it has become a norm among post-congress Zanu PF officials and the First family to visit churches seemingly to lure them into supporting their political careers, with Mugabe himself an avid “follower” of the apostolic sects.

Mnangagwa has also recently joined the bandwagon, visiting Madzibaba Wimbo’s shrine where he underwent some bizarre rituals, allegedly to seek direction on how to ascend to the presidency. – Daily News

Related Posts
Warring Zanu PF finished: Gumbo
Warring Zanu PF finished: Gumbo
HARARE - Liberation struggle stalwart Rugare Gumbo (pictured) says Zimbabweans who hold an increasingly dim view of both the future of the country and post-congress Zanu PF are justified to ...
READ MORE
Mugabe Has Destroyed His Legacy, Alienated People
Mugabe Has Destroyed His Legacy, Alienated People
Former Zanu PF spokesman Rugare Gumbo, who was expelled from the ruling party last year, has rallied behind former secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa who this week released a statement ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime drops week-old plan for job and bonus cuts
Zimbabwe regime drops week-old plan for job and bonus cuts
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's government said it had dropped plans to cut public sector jobs and bonuses less than a week after they were announced, as activists called for more ...
READ MORE
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Why China’s Xi visited Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe
Harare - Many were surprised when Chinese President Xi Jinping suddenly, and at almost the last minute, decided to go to Harare on an official visit this week, as this ...
READ MORE
Call to stop Grace Mugabe, Generation 40 conspiracy
Call to stop Grace Mugabe, Generation 40 conspiracy
Mugabe problem and its quite serious, expelled former senior Zanu PF officials and political commentators have told NewZimbabwe.com. They warned that the ambitious but politically inexperienced First Lady and the so-called ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s Nigeria embarrassment brings laughter in Parliament
Mugabe’s Nigeria embarrassment brings laughter in Parliament
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said a Nigerian journalist who accosted President Robert Mugabe in Abuja did not embarrass the 91-year-old leader. BY RICHARD CHIDZA Mnangagwa was responding in the National Assembly to ...
READ MORE
Econet, minister trade blows over Zim data tariff hikes
Econet, minister trade blows over Zim data tariff hikes
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s biggest telecoms company by subscriber numbers has literally taken the war to the communications minister as the data tariffs saga takes a nasty turn. Econet has accused ICT ...
READ MORE
‘Mugabe will be gone by December’ – Activists
‘Mugabe will be gone by December’ – Activists
Harare - Ageing Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe will leave office by December this year as citizens plan a series of demonstrations to force him out, the #Tajamuka group said on ...
READ MORE
Moyo savages new Zanu PF splinter group led by Mujuru
Moyo savages new Zanu PF splinter group led by Mujuru
DIDYMUS Mutasa, who whimpers the loudest over the recent brutal Zanu PF purges, has claimed that efforts are underway to form a new political party which will be called Zanu ...
READ MORE
‘Zimbabwe economy 40 years behind’ – Biti
‘Zimbabwe economy 40 years behind’ – Biti
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s economic and political problems have put the country 40 years behind in terms of development, the Renewal Team leader, Tendai Biti, has said. He made the remarks at ...
READ MORE
Warring Zanu PF finished: Gumbo
Mugabe Has Destroyed His Legacy, Alienated People
Zimbabwe regime drops week-old plan for job and
Why China’s Xi visited Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe
Call to stop Grace Mugabe, Generation 40 conspiracy
Mugabe’s Nigeria embarrassment brings laughter in Parliament
Econet, minister trade blows over Zim data tariff
‘Mugabe will be gone by December’ – Activists
Moyo savages new Zanu PF splinter group led
‘Zimbabwe economy 40 years behind’ – Biti

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News