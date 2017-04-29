‘Mnangagwa will be booted out of Zanu PF and govt soon’ – Analyst

LEADING political analyst Obert Mundevere Ncube has said the possibilities are high that vice President Emmerson Mnagagwa will be soon booted out of the ruling Zanu PF and government like what happened to the former Vice President Joice Mujuru as the rift between him and the Generation 40 which seems to be aligned to first lady Grace Mugabe seem to be widening.

“I spend a lot of my precious time trying to explain the Zimbabwe politics to my lizard brothers and sisters but believe you me, some of these youngsters are too dull, maybe they can see clearly from this picture. Let me illustrate,” he said. “Every political party and leaders came from somewhere. Don’t accuse others of being from certain parties. In the 70s, it was Zapu and Zanu. Right. In the 80s, it was them big in the election, others were from Muzorewa and the Smith regime.

In the 90s, there was Mdc. People came from Zanu. Zap u and some from the military, intelligence, police and the very CIO. They were not happy.”

He said in Mid 2000, there was a split in the MDC. Different people went to different parties, came out of Zanu and Zapu and the major MDC including other groups and organisations, others went independent but came from somewhere.

“Late 2000- current status, people are coming from everywhere.

There are splits, resignations, voted out of confidence and fired. They came from all over,” he said.

“Why then do these little idiots accuse other people for being former this party or organisation or work or beliefs when we are scattered around the country and abroad coming from somewhere??. Others still persecute others because of their previous beliefs and parties, accuse others of being former uniformed or war vets or police or others?”

Ncube asked to whether people do not change and go their own ways??

“Is that not part of Democracy? I have the issue of the former VP. Joyce Mujuru of late, being accused by her former and the opposition alike. Another example was that of this lizard Bit. Mangoma, these guys have the right to go their way. Unfortunately they used the wrong formula because they were born with half a brain missing,” he said.

“Build the country that is bleeding and accept new comers. Mnangagwa is joining the opposition soon, he will be booted like an ambitious lizard, wait for that moment, accept him in the trenches because there’s nothing for him in the new zany. I wouldn’t lie to you.