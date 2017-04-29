‘Mnangagwa will be booted out of Zanu PF and govt soon’ – Analyst

LEADING political analyst Obert Mundevere Ncube has said the possibilities are high that vice President Emmerson Mnagagwa will be soon booted out of the ruling Zanu PF and government like what happened to the former Vice President Joice Mujuru as the rift between him and the Generation 40 which seems to be aligned to first lady Grace Mugabe seem to be widening.
“I spend a lot of my precious time trying to explain the Zimbabwe politics to my lizard brothers and sisters but believe you me, some of these youngsters are too dull, maybe they can see clearly from this picture. Let me illustrate,” he said. “Every political party and leaders came from somewhere. Don’t accuse others of being from certain parties. In the 70s, it was Zapu and Zanu. Right. In the 80s, it was them big in the election, others were from Muzorewa and the Smith regime.
In the 90s, there was Mdc. People came from Zanu. Zap u and some from the military, intelligence, police and the very CIO. They were not happy.”
He said in Mid 2000, there was a split in the MDC. Different people went to different parties, came out of Zanu and Zapu and the major MDC including other groups and organisations, others went independent but came from somewhere.
“Late 2000- current status, people are coming from everywhere.
There are splits, resignations, voted out of confidence and fired. They came from all over,” he said.
“Why then do these little idiots accuse other people for being former this party or organisation or work or beliefs when we are scattered around the country and abroad coming from somewhere??. Others still persecute others because of their previous beliefs and parties, accuse others of being former uniformed or war vets or police or others?”
Ncube asked to whether people do not change and go their own ways??
“Is that not part of Democracy? I have the issue of the former VP. Joyce Mujuru of late, being accused by her former and the opposition alike. Another example was that of this lizard Bit. Mangoma, these guys have the right to go their way. Unfortunately they used the wrong formula because they were born with half a brain missing,” he said.
“Build the country that is bleeding and accept new comers. Mnangagwa is joining the opposition soon, he will be booted like an ambitious lizard, wait for that moment, accept him in the trenches because there’s nothing for him in the new zany. I wouldn’t lie to you.
These fake analysts need to go away and allow matters to play out before predicting untruths. First it was Munangagwa wayerera Tomana going to jail. Now we see Tomana is going nowhere. If anything he will get a pat from Mugabe pachake. And while that is happeneng it is not going to be surprising that Munangagwa may also get a pat on the back for this whole thing starting from parliament to the courts. You fake analysts do not know anything and analyse issues from a shallow perspective. Tibatsireiwo . Go away we do not want to be lied to. Munangagwa is going nowhere.
OLE’ APOTHECARY’S CELL PHONE 101I’ve never written all this stuff before, so, TAP, I feel inspired to do so now for everyone who wants to become thoroughly bored.I keep my own cell phone on vibrate almost all the time. It’s clipped to my belt, anyway, so I can handle calls with minimum disturbance. And, if I do decide to turn on my ring tone, it’s a clucking chicken. I have this tone for three reasons: it’s funny as all hell; it is unique so I don’t have to wonder whose phone is ringing; and it is gentle on the ears of anyone who is listening. Some of these folks have a ring tone that has to be rivaling the volume of the record player I had as a kid, and sure, I like to be entertained by an explosive rhythm in the middle of an important meeting or conversation with someone.If I am driving and it rings, I do peek at the external screen to see who’s calling, and let them leave a message, but I NEVER talk on it while driving.