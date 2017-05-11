News Ticker

G40: Prof Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao enrols for law degrees

2nd November 2015 Staff Reporter Education, Gallery, Headline 80

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Jonathan Moyo has gone back to school to study law in honour of his late daughter, Zanele.

From left, Minister Patrick Zhuwao, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Minister Saviour Kasukuwere during a break in lectures at the University of Zimbabwe

Prof Moyo, whose daughter was found dead in her apartment on October 17 in Cape Town, South Africa, where she was studying, has enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe.

Zanele, 20, was a first year Political Science, International Relations and Gender Studies student at the University of Cape Town.

Prof Moyo, a political scientist, announced the decision on social networking site Twitter saying: “As one of three things in Zanele’s honour and because she ultimately wanted to be a lawyer, I’m embarking on an LLB to do what she wanted done!”

The tweet, which attracted 132 retweets and 185 favourites was followed by comments from people wishing him well.

Among his classmates at the UZ are Minister of Local Government Saviour Kasukuwere, Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao and the National Assembly’s Matabeleland south proportional representative member Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (MDC).

Misihairabwi-Mushonga confirmed taking classes with the three ministers.

“It’s true that Prof Moyo, Cde Kasukuwere, Cde Zhuwao and I are studying towards Law degrees. I’ve actually been studying Law for a while with Unisa but couldn’t finish the programme. I realised I’d need to practise law here so I thought why not enrol with the University of Zimbabwe, which offers classes during weekends as well,” said the legislator.

She said being a parliamentarian, studying law would be useful.

“Everybody else would think I’m a lawyer and I got tired of explaining myself. I just decided to bite the lower lip, go back to school and finish the programme,” said Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

Zhuwao last week posted a picture of the four on Facebook with the caption “University of Zimbabwe LLB students taking a break during the Contract Law Lecture.” The Chronicle

1 Comment on G40: Prof Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao enrols for law degrees

  1. just an excuse for their meetings. Now they will say we go to school were discussing assignments.they all do not want to be lawyers surely. and they all do not have the ability

    Reply

