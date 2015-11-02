News Ticker

‘Prophets’: Magaya, Makandiwa in Holy war

2nd November 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 3

A LIST of Zimbabwe’s most influential youths compiled by a United Kingdom-based website has laid bare the rivalry between Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya and United Families International church (Ufic) founder Emmanuel Makandiwa, NewsDay has learnt.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

magaya

In the list of the top 100 most influential young Zimbabweans compiled by www.mafaro.co.uk, Makandiwa was pipped for the top spot by Magaya, who came out tops, while the Ufic leader came third. The cold war between the two was reportedly over who was more popular and has a bigger following than the other.

Magaya accepted the honour while Makandiwa rubbished the award.

The Ufic leader dismissed the award saying it was bogus and disclosed that he has in the past rejected such honours because he valued “heavenly” recognition.

Ufic spokesperson Prime Kufakunesu in a statement said Makandiwa knew a rival church was behind the advert.
He, however, did not disclose the suspected church behind the congratulatory advert which they considered “malicious”.

But PHD Ministries spokesperson Admire Mango yesterday told NewsDay that Makandiwa should not point fingers at others, but deal with “problems in his church internally”.

“We don’t know what they are trying to say in their statement but we believe they should solve their own issues internally and not blame other people,” Mango said.

“We accepted the honour and recognition because we believe the Lord is using the man of God and touching many lives in a humbling way. We don’t seek relevance at all as we don’t seek earthly recognition but again we have to appreciate a recognition bestowed on us.”

The response came after Makandiwa distanced Ufic from a group that published an advertisement in a local daily congratulating him for the listing claiming the statement by a group calling itself “Sons and Daughters” bordered on “terrorism”.

This has sparked speculation of a “Holy War” between the Pentecostal rival prophets over who was more popular than the other.

“Initial professional investigations show that the advert is the work of another church trying to magnify and glorify the bogus award,” Makandiwa said in the advert.

Some church leaders believed the statement confirmed the cold war between the two rival churches over the popularity ratings a move that indicated some Pentecostal churches were losing ground to their rivals.

Mango however, said as far as Magaya was concerned, Makandiwa was his elder brother and treated him as such.
“Prophet Magaya treats Prophet Makandiwa as his brother and he has made it public that he has nothing against him. So any suggestion contrary to it is unfortunate and untoward,” Mango said.

Magaya last month said that he had nothing against Makandiwa but confirmed there was a “silent war” in the Pentecostal movement.

“Yes, there is a silent war especially with those that started earlier. They feel challenged at the rate at which we are growing at,” he said then.

Related Posts
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
ZANU-PF hawks operating under the Generation 40 (G40) moniker are plotting to push for a constitutional amendment to re-introduce a clause that would compel the revolutionary party to have a ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF succession battle: G 40 in final assault
Zanu PF succession battle: G 40 in final assault
VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s adversaries in the ruling party are launching a final assault on the beleaguered politician’s stronghold – the Midlands Province — in order to dismantle the political ...
READ MORE
Plot to assassinate Mnangagwa sucks-in Moyo, Mphoko and KGB
Plot to assassinate Mnangagwa sucks-in Moyo, Mphoko and KGB
HARARE - In a dramatic twist to Zanu PF in-fighting, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and businessman Frederick Mutanda have been fingered in assasination plot on Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa; according to outspoken ...
READ MORE
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
BULAWAYO - Veteran politician Dumiso Dabengwa shrugged off competition from fellow party presidential aspirants to retain his post as president of Zapu, ahead of the party’s congress to be held ...
READ MORE
Harare Mayor blasts military attacks on vendors
Harare Mayor blasts military attacks on vendors
HARARE Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni strongly condemned Thursday’s beating and arrest of scores of street vendors by municipal police in the capital. The MDC-T official however, quickly denied his views were influenced ...
READ MORE
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief Efforts
HARARE—The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai has urged President Robert Mugabe to call a special Cabinet meeting this week to tackle the hunger situation that is threatening ...
READ MORE
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
Norton’s independent MP Temba Mliswa has said he does not need to use MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s popularity to lure people to his rallies. By Tendai KamhungiraThe former Zanu PF official ...
READ MORE
We invited dictators like Mugabe in the past, Trump should be fine – Boris
We invited dictators like Mugabe in the past, Trump should be fine – Boris
LONDON - British government Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told the House of Commons, as it debates a state visit from President Trump, that the queen also met the dictator of ...
READ MORE
Opposition blame Mugabe’s health, age for tumbling economy
Opposition blame Mugabe’s health, age for tumbling economy
Harare - Zimbabwe's opposition parties have reportedly hinted the need for President Robert Mugabe, 91, to step down, saying his old age and fragile health were "scaring away" investors. According ...
READ MORE
Mugabe ‘death pastor’ further remanded
Mugabe ‘death pastor’ further remanded
The activist pastor — Phillip Mugadza — who was charged for prophesying that President Robert Mugabe would die in October this year was yesterday further remanded in custody. Pastor Phillip Patrick ...
READ MORE
ZANU-PF G40 Goes For Broke
Zanu PF succession battle: G 40 in final
Plot to assassinate Mnangagwa sucks-in Moyo, Mphoko and
Dabengwa retains Zapu presidency
Harare Mayor blasts military attacks on vendors
Opposition Wants Mugabe to Step Up Drought Relief
Mliswa says is a lone ranger
We invited dictators like Mugabe in the past,
Opposition blame Mugabe’s health, age for tumbling economy
Mugabe ‘death pastor’ further remanded

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News