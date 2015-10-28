Magaya makes move for grieving born-again Moyo

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya yesterday prayed for Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo following the death of his daughter, Zanele, under mysterious circumstances in South Africa just over a week ago.

by EVERSON MUSHAVA



NewsDay is reliably informed the preacher visited Moyo’s home mid-morning and prayed for him, as his family seeks answers to what happened on the fateful day.

“It’s true the prophet visited Moyo’s home to pray for him this morning [yesterday],” a highly-placed official at the church said.

PHD officials said they were not at liberty to disclose who they prayed for.

Efforts to get a comment from Moyo and his family were fruitless last night, as his mobile phone went unanswered.

A grief-stricken Moyo on Friday said Zanele’s death would make him give his life to God.

“I find myself renewing my faith and making myself, presenting myself to the Lord because of the power of their messages, a message, which I have no doubt shall be part of me as long as I live,” he said.

A devastated Moyo told mourners that the death of his daughter had given him an opportunity to introspect and promised to turn to God.

Zanele, who was studying International Relations at the University of Cape Town, was found dead in her apartment in the South African city.

South African police say investigations into circumstances leading to her death were still ongoing.

Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko has appealed to law enforcement agents and medical personnel investigating the death of Zanele, daughter of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, to intensify their investigations in ascertaining the cause of the death.

According to ZBC News, the Acting President urged police to diligently and meticulously deal with the case and establish the circumstances surrounding her death. He said this after visiting Prof Moyo’s residence in Borrowdale, Harare, to pay his condolences.

Meanwhile; acting President Mphoko said the results of the investigations should help console the family and bring closure to the case. ZBC News reported that a team of detectives from the CID Homicide Squad had been set up to help investigate the case.

The team, which is reported to have requested for a second post- mortem to be conducted back home, is being led by Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani and Superintendent Tachiona.

A preliminary report of the investigations is expected on Friday.

President Mugabe recently said Government was not convinced by the explanation given by South African authorities regarding Zanele’s death.

Zanele was found dead in her apartment on October 17.

The President said this after visiting Prof Moyo’s residence to pay his condolences.

This was after Prof Moyo gave a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding Zanele’s death.

In his explanation, Prof Moyo exposed some of the glaring inconsistencies in the case.

One of the shocking revelations that Prof Moyo brought to President Mugabe’s attention was that the South African doctors who conducted the post-mortem said toxicology results would only be out after five years.

Again, after the post-mortem, police said they had ruled out foul play, despite that the family had not raised any suspicion on the death.

After being quizzed as to why they were pinning the matter on foul play, Prof Moyo said the authorities backtracked, saying they had used the wrong terminology when they wanted to say there were no external wounds on her body.

Responding to Prof Moyo’s account, President Mugabe questioned the five-year period for the toxicology results.

He also queried why the South African police seemed to be reluctant to investigate the matter.

President Mugabe said Government would pursue the matter until a satisfactory explanation was given. -Plus NewsDay