Journalist gets chilling death threats from Uebert Angel’s people

SUSPECTED Spirit Embassy Church (now Good News Church) thugs threatened State media Religion Reporter Desire Ncube with death if a story that questions their leader Prophet Uebert Angel’s absence from the country was published.

Ncube said on Friday night and yesterday, he received chilling death threats seven times before filing a police report at Harare Central Police Station last night.

The reporter interviewed Spirit Embassy Church local leader, Pastor Felix Angel on Wednesday evening for a story that has been published in The Sunday Mail Religion section.

Pastor Felix demanded that The Sunday Mail Religion “drop the story” largely because “it tarnishes the image of Prophet Angel”. Suspiciously, it is only Pastor Felix and his wife Michelle who have Ncube’s phone number.

Efforts to get a comment from Pastor Felix were fruitless as his wife said “he was on quiet time” before she flipped, saying “he left his phone at home”.

His mobile phone was later on not reachable. Spirit Embassy representative Mr Tich Mataz said they were also investigating who could have threatened the journalist. – Sunday Mail