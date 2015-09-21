News Ticker

Want to buy lunch, clothes, phone cards? Ask a Harare policeman

21st September 2015 Staff Reporter Gallery, Headline, Main News 1

HARARE (Reuters) – Walking through the corridors of the homicide section at Harare’s main police station, it is the “for sale” signs on office doors that stand out more than the stench coming from the dimly-lit underground hallways.

police

Most Zimbabweans survive through vending and hawking and the police are no exception.

Zimbabwe has been struggling for five years to recover from a catastrophic recession which led to widespread food shortages, fuelling 500 billion percent hyperinflation and prompting it to adopt the U.S. dollar in 2009. Drought and weak global commodity prices have halved this year’s economic growth forecast to 1.5 percent.

It’s a far cry from the joy of independence in 1980, when President Robert Mugabe was revered by many at home and the World Bank rated Zimbabwe the most promising economy in Africa.

Now, alongside maintaining law and order in the capital city, some junior police officers sell phone recharge cards and the staple pap served with beef trotters inside their offices to supplement income.

“It is normal, that’s how you earn extra money. Everyone wants to eat and make a call,” said a police constable who could not be named because she is not authorised to speak to the press.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said she was not aware of the practice, which is against police regulations.

The cost of living in Harare remains unusually high for an emerging economy. The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe estimates an average family of six needs $580 a month to buy enough food and household essentials. The lowest ranking police officer earns a gross monthly salary of $527.

Outside the main station, police charge traders at Harare’s busiest flea markets a daily rate of $5 to sell clothes – mostly second-hand and imported from Mozambique, where they are donated by Western charities.

In July, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa banned imports of used clothes. They are now smuggled instead across the long, poorly-policed border.

As Zimbabwe sheds any veneer of formally regulated commerce, a host of vendor unions claim to represent between 100,000 and 6 million traders, nearly half the nation’s 13 million people.

WHERE DID THE JOBS GO?

Zimbabwe had the second most developed industrial base in southern Africa at independence and was among the fastest growing economies on the continent between 1996-1998.

But in 1999-2008 it became Africa’s fastest shrinking economy, destroying 200,000 jobs outside the agriculture sector.

Power cuts, expensive loans and cheaper imports have helped push the unemployment rate to more than 80 percent. Mining still generates 52 percent of Zimbabwe’s export income, but this year falling platinum and gold prices earnings are expected to drag down earnings.

Official data shows that just 800,000 people, in a population of 13 million, paid tax in 2014. The 530,000 government workers account for more than half of these, while mining jobs have stuck at 45,000 since 1999.

Many have sought work abroad, and their remittances, which reached $874 million last December, have become an important source of income for many families. The central bank expects the figure to reach $1 billion by year end.

Economic analysts say it would take foreign investment, a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade and cheaper international finance to revive industrial output, create more formal jobs and boost tax revenue.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Busisa Moyo says manufacturers are now operating at 36 percent capacity, near levels in 2008 at the nadir of recession.

“This is a very big worry for the manufacturing sector and commercial sector,” Moyo said.

More than 4,600 companies shut between 2011-2014, at a cost of 55,443 jobs. Unions say 25,000 employees were sacked after a Supreme Court ruling in July allowed firms to fire workers by giving three months’ notice without paying severance packages.

Agriculture, hurt by Mugabe’s seizures of white-owned commercial farms in 2000, has struggled to recover, forcing Zimbabwe to import food.

While tobacco farming, traditionally a major earner, recovered last year to near record output thanks to demand from China and financing to growers, it remains unclear just how much vendors contributed to the official economic growth figure of 3.1 percent.

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency has redefined unemployment to show that 94 percent of the working population is employed, in the informal sector. That includes vendors.

“We need to come up with measures of transitioning informality to formality. That is fundamental to our growth and recovery,” said Godfrey Kanyenze, director of the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe.

Yet Harare’s vendor unions complain the city council won’t allocate them space to trade and say police constantly harass them as they jostle to sell school uniforms, fresh vegetables and pirated movies.

Moses Karawira, 26, is a trained auto electrician. He spends the day accosting motorists to sell cold water, chewing gum and sweets.

“It’s not desirable that everybody is now a vendor,” he told Reuters. “If you check all these people, there are so many with the right qualifications but there are no jobs.”

 

Related Posts
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
HARARE – Zanu PF insiders say President Robert Mugabe’s increasingly influential wife, Grace, is dreaming anew about succeeding her nonagenarian husband, with the ruling party’s ambitious Young Turks, the Generation ...
READ MORE
‘Sort out the mess in the economy’ – Mujuru throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
‘Sort out the mess in the economy’ – Mujuru throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
OUSTED vice president Joice Mujuru has challenged President Robert Mugabe to focus on the crumbling economy and stop “fantasizing on imaginary plots to kill or dethrone him”. Mujuru, in an interview ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda
Army General calls for Moyo-Kasukuwere arrest
HARARE - Government officials who engage in corruption must be prepared to face prosecution in accordance with Zimbabwe’s laws and should not hide behind claims of political persecution, Zimbabwe National ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Mnangagwa’s ally calls for Robert Mugabe to step down
HARARE - In a call that is set to send temperatures soaring higher within the warring Zanu PF, vocal supporter of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Energy Mutodi, has called on ...
READ MORE
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s cabinet is now deeply divided over the issue of awarding bonuses to civil servants following the veteran leader’s unexpected outburst against Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa last weekend ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome, but still not clear enough – UK
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome, but still not clear enough – UK
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify its contentious local ownership law does not go far enough to clear the air, according to the United Kingdom, a traditional source of key  investment ...
READ MORE
Spokesperson, Obert Gutu
‘Don’t tell us about your tiredness; just go now’ – MDC-T tells Mugabe
HARARE - Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC yesterday called on the Zanu PF government to quit and make way for an administrative government before thousands of Zimbabweans starve. This comes ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC foreign bank accounts
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC foreign bank accounts
An international banking giant, HSBC, made huge profits by allegedly engaging in shady deals of over $270 million with some Zimbabwean citizens seven years ago, in the process, disadvantaging the ...
READ MORE
Anti-Graft Commission Investigates ‘Shady’ Indigenization Deals Linked to Minister Kasukuwere
Anti-Graft Commission Investigates ‘Shady’ Indigenization Deals Linked to Minister Kasukuwere
HARARE — The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is allegedly investigating irregularities in indigenization deals crafted by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere when he was running the Ministry of Youth, Indigenization and Economic ...
READ MORE
‘Biti is destined to fail’ – Analysts speak out
‘Biti is destined to fail’ – Analysts speak out
THE jury is out on Tendai Biti who last weekend finally assumed the reins of the newly-formed People’s Democratic Party (PDP), officially confirming him a contender for the 2018 elections. By ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
‘Sort out the mess in the economy’ –
Army General calls for Moyo-Kasukuwere arrest
Mnangagwa’s ally calls for Robert Mugabe to step
Bonus-gate: Cabinet divided over issue
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome,
‘Don’t tell us about your tiredness; just go
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC
Anti-Graft Commission Investigates ‘Shady’ Indigenization Deals Linked to
‘Biti is destined to fail’ – Analysts speak

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News