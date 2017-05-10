Zanu PF nullifies suspensions

HARARE – The Zanu PF has nullified all suspensions that were passed on some party members after last December’s congress, and is set address all the problems in various party structures soon.

The party’s National Political Commissariat will embark on a nationwide exercise to meet provincial structures with a view to solving any sticking points pertaining to the party’s structures.

In an interview with the, the National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere said the exercise will begin this weekend in Marondera when the Commissariat Department meets the Mashonaland East executive.

Kasukuwere said this effectively means that the party will continue recognising structures as those that attended the 6th National People’s Congress in December and any other unsanctioned changes are null and void.

The department stopped all changes to the party’s structures, pending the promulgation and adoption of guidelines to be followed.

Many provincial and district executive members were booted from their positions ahead of the congress when they were fingered as being part of a grand plan to oust President Robert Mugabe from office which was masterminded by former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

The suspensions have continued after the congress with members baying for the suspension or expulsion of others who are being accused of being sympathetic or having been part of the Mujuru plot.

Kasukuwere urged party members to be patient and direct their energy towards implementing resolutions of the party and not to make suspensions or expulsions of each other as the only agenda.