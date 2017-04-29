Preemptive strike: Robert Mugabe admits to killing Gen. Mujuru

HARARE – Zimbabwean tyrant Robert Mugabe claimed Friday that no Zimbabwean was suffering as he revealed his row with liberation hero and former defence force chief, Solomon Mujuru, who was killed when an unexplained fire razed his farm house in 2011.
Mugabe’s remarks during an address to the Zanu PF women’s league meeting in Harare raise new questions about Mujuru’s death and the veteran leader’s sincerity when mourning his passing.
When burying the war hero at the Heroes Acre in Harare, Mugabe claimed to have been “devastated” by guerrilla commander’s still unexplained death.
However, on Friday the Zanu PF leader revealed that Mujuru wanted to oust him after deciding that his policies were destroying the country and that people could not “suffer because of one man”.
According to Mugabe, Mujuru then plotted with former Zanu PF politburo member Simba Makoni and academic and publisher Ibbo Mandaza to find a new leader for the ruling party.
“These three among others Mujuru, Makoni and Mandaza said Zanu PF was being held back by Mugabe who continues to stick to Socialism,” said Mugabe.
“They claimed this was inhibiting investment. Mujuru then concluded that the country cannot be held back by one person, people cannot suffer because of one man.”
Zimbabwe has struggled with a serious economic crisis which started nearly 15 years ago resulting in industries shutting down and unemployment reaching more than 80 per cent.
Most Zimbabweans are now surviving on vending but Mugabe said Friday that he did not agree with Mujuru’s view that people were suffering.
“But what is it that the people are suffering from? Isn’t we gave them land?” said the 91-year-old leader.
Mugabe claims his land reforms which saw about 4,000 white farmers kicked out resulted in hundreds of thousands of black Zimbabweans getting land.
Critics however say the chaotic and often violent land seizures precipitated the collapse of the country’s agriculture-based economy.
Mugabe told the women’s league that the plot by Mujuru, Makoni and Mandaza resulted in his defeat by Morgan Tsvangirai in the first round of the 2008 presidential ballot.
General Mujuru’s wife, Joice, has since been ousted as vice president of both the party and government.
She was accused of plotting anew to remove Mugabe, charges she denies. – NewsZim
http://www.legendblue11ssale.comLegend Blue 11s online
Hello. impressive job. I did not expect this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks!
Some really great posts on this web site , appreciate it for contribution.
Hiya very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I am satisfied to seek out a lot of useful info right here in the submit, we’d like develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
shoe retailers
Perfectly indited subject material, Really enjoyed looking through.
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you set to make this sort of excellent informative website.
I reckon something really special in this site.
shoes for less
best shoe online store
A lot of thanks for all of your efforts on this web page. My mum delights in getting into investigations and it is easy to see why. A lot of people know all relating to the lively ways you create good thoughts through the web site and even attract contribution from website visitors on the article while our simple princess is without a doubt starting to learn a whole lot. Have fun with the remaining portion of the year. You’re carrying out a tremendous job.
Some really superb content on this web site , thanks for contribution.
Only wanna remark on few general things, The website design and style is perfect, the subject material is rattling superb : D.
buy cheap shoes online for men
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
shoe sites online
Some genuinely great blog posts on this website , thanks for contribution.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
boot sale online
There is something about this regime keeping going the wrong way in its understanding of the US constitution and arrogant practices of the executive power.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out.
discount shoe stores
I figured out more new stuff on this losing weight issue. A single issue is that good nutrition is highly vital if dieting. A huge reduction in bad foods, sugary meals, fried foods, sweet foods, red meat, and white colored flour products could be necessary. Having wastes parasitic organisms, and contaminants may prevent targets for shedding fat. While selected drugs temporarily solve the problem, the terrible side effects are not worth it, and so they never provide more than a short lived solution. It can be a known indisputable fact that 95 of fad diets fail. Thank you for sharing your notions on this web site.
Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your augment and even I success you get admission to consistently fast.
porn movie
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would test this IE still is the market leader and a large portion of people will miss your wonderful writing because of this problem.