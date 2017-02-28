News Ticker

Starbucks bets on super premium ‘Roastery’ to lead Italy debut

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter Food & Drink 0

LOS ANGELES – Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.

Wooing Italian coffee drinkers is a long-term goal of Chairman and Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who is handing off the top job in April to focus on building out the company’s high-end brands as executive chairman.

The world’s biggest coffee seller had initially planned to open its first cafe in Milan this year, but Schultz on Monday said Starbucks for the first time had decided to open a Roastery before a traditional shop. It is now “banking” a small number of sites for stores in Milan, whose openings will follow the Roastery debut, Schultz said.

Starbucks Roastery properties are playgrounds for coffee enthusiasts and significant investments for the company, which aims to dominate the craft coffee segment carved out by smaller, so-called “third-wave” chains such as Blue Bottle and Intelligentsia in the United States.

Starbucks debuted its first Roastery in its hometown of Seattle in December 2014, spending a reported $20 million on that 15,000-square-foot facility.

Schultz has frequently said that he was inspired to open his first coffee shop after visiting Milan and admiring the city’s thriving cafe culture.

“This store will be the culmination of a great dream of mine – 34 years in the making – to return to Milan” with an immersive retail experience, Schultz said in a statement.

Italy has the seventh highest per capita coffee consumption in Europe, according to the European Coffee Federation.

Italian artisan baker Rocco Princi will be the exclusive food provider for Starbucks’ 25,500-square-foot Milan Roastery in the Palazzo Delle Poste building and all other locations. Starbucks made a financial investment and struck a global licensing deal with Princi last year.

Starbucks previously said that Italian businessman Antonio Percassi would open the first Starbucks cafe in Milan in early 2017 under a licensing arrangement.

The Percassi group, which owns cosmetics chain Kiko and has a franchising deal in Italy with U.S. lingerie chain Victoria’s Secret, will own and operate the Milan coffee shops that will open after the Roastery, a Starbucks spokeswoman said.

Starbucks’ also has Reserve Roastery projects underway in Shanghai, Manhattan and Tokyo. The company plans to build as many as 30 such projects over time. – Reuters

Related Posts
Baker's Inn workers package bread at their Bulawayo plant in Belmont.
$5 million Baker’s Inn additional plant for Byo: Move to create 200 jobs
BREAD manufacturer Baker’s Inn is set to install a $5 million third production line at its Belmont plant in Bulawayo, a development that will see the company producing 220 000 ...
READ MORE
Why some people love fatty foods way more than others
Why some people love fatty foods way more than others
Some people might be predisposed to seek out fatty foods because of a genetic mutation in their brains. Researchers have discovered people with defects in the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) are ...
READ MORE
Both the UK and SA plan to tax sugary drinks, but Britain’s finance minister has provided far more details. Picture: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Study appears to vindicate California’s tax on sugary drinks
BERKELEY — Consumption of soda and other sugary drinks fell by more than a fifth in low-income neighbourhoods of Berkeley after the California city became the first in the US ...
READ MORE
Sweet potato fingers
Sweet potato fingers
Recipe from Community Technology Development Trust Ingredients 4 large cooked sweet potatoes 1chopped onion 1 carrot grated salt to taste 1/2tsp periperi 1/4 barbecue spice 4 Tblsp barbecue sauce 1 beaten ...
READ MORE
A Big Mac hamburger and french fries. PICTURE: Ben Stansall / AFP
Creator of the Big Mac dies at 98
The creator of the Big Mac, one of the signature hamburgers of the McDonald's fast food franchise, has died. "Today, we celebrate the 98 inspirational years of Big Mac inventor, Michael ...
READ MORE
Delicious chicken & peanut stir fry – recipe
Delicious chicken & peanut stir fry – recipe
Who doesn't love a hearty stir fry filled with delicious goodness? Thanks to Jenny Kay the whole family can now relish in a flavoursome offering of stir fry, guaranteed to satisfy ...
READ MORE
Dispute over sadza: Chivhu man stones mother (68) to death
Dispute over sadza: Chivhu man stones mother (68) to death
CHIVHU – A man from Chivhu who was furious that his mother had not prepared him sadza when he got back home from a neighbouring business center picked up bricks ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe hit by allegations of bias in food aid
Zimbabwe hit by allegations of bias in food aid
SEKE, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Wearing a torn shirt that hangs below his knees, 11-year-old Mirirai Gwauya sits under a tree near his home in eastern Zimbabwe eating wild fruits and ...
READ MORE
What you eat can give you cancer
What you eat can give you cancer
IT is estimated that up to half the total of cancer deaths are related to preventable causes. One of the greatest exposures to cancer is the food we eat and ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Woman Supplying Traditional Foods to Africans in USA
Zimbabwean Woman Supplying Traditional Foods to Africans in USA
WASHINGTON — Tanya Spandla, a Zimbabwean woman based in Germantown, Maryland, United States, is taking care of Zimbabweans’ huge appetite for traditional foods. Spandla says she got her green fingers from her ...
READ MORE
$5 million Baker’s Inn additional plant for Byo:
Why some people love fatty foods way more
Study appears to vindicate California’s tax on sugary
Sweet potato fingers
Creator of the Big Mac dies at 98
Delicious chicken & peanut stir fry – recipe
Dispute over sadza: Chivhu man stones mother (68)
Zimbabwe hit by allegations of bias in food
What you eat can give you cancer
Zimbabwean Woman Supplying Traditional Foods to Africans in

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News