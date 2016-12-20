News Ticker

Vegetable bolognese

20th December 2016

AppleMark

The finely chopped mushrooms create the hearty taste that would mince normally add.

Serves 4-6
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

  • 15 ml (1 T) olive oil
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • 1 celery stick, sliced
  • 300 g mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 5 ml (1 t) fennel seeds, crushed
  • 1 ml (¼ t) chilli flakes
  • 15 ml (1 T) tomato paste
  • 2 x 400 g whole cherry tomatoes
  • 100 g baby spinach
  • 350 g spaghetti
  • salt and pepper

1 Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the spring onions, celery, mushrooms and carrots for 5 minutes, until softened, stirring in the garlic, fennel and chilli flakes.

2 Stir in the tomato paste with the tomatoes and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, until slightly thickened then stir through the spinach.

3 Meanwhile bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the spaghetti according to the packet instructions.

4 Drain and stir in the bolognese mixture. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

