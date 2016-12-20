Vegetable bolognese

Serves 4-6

Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 20 min

15 ml (1 T) olive oil

4 spring onions, sliced

1 celery stick, sliced

300 g mushrooms, chopped

2 carrots, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

5 ml (1 t) fennel seeds, crushed

1 ml (¼ t) chilli flakes

15 ml (1 T) tomato paste

2 x 400 g whole cherry tomatoes

100 g baby spinach

350 g spaghetti

salt and pepper

1 Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the spring onions, celery, mushrooms and carrots for 5 minutes, until softened, stirring in the garlic, fennel and chilli flakes.

2 Stir in the tomato paste with the tomatoes and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, until slightly thickened then stir through the spinach.

3 Meanwhile bring a large pan of water to the boil and cook the spaghetti according to the packet instructions.

4 Drain and stir in the bolognese mixture. Season with salt and pepper and serve.