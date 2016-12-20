News Ticker

Slice-and-go cheesy bacon bread

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter Food & Drink 0

A wonderful savoury loaf that needs no butter or filling – just slice and pack it in your lunchbox.

Serves 4-6
Preparation: 10 min
Baking: 40 min

  • 310 ml (1¼ c) flour
  • 5 ml (1 t) baking powder
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped
  • 350 g Cheddar cheese, grated
  • 125 g bacon, chopped
  • 4 eggs
  • salt and pepper
  • 10 ml (2 t) sweet chilli sauce
  • 5 ml (1 t) oil
  • 60 ml (¼ c) buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a loaf tin.

1 Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Stir in the spring onions, cheese and bacon (don’t cook the bacon – it flavours the bread as it cooks in the batter).

2 Mix the eggs, salt, pepper, sweet chilli sauce, oil and buttermilk in a jug or bowl. Pour into the flour mixture and stir until well incorporated.

3 Pour the batter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.

4 Allow to cool for 5 minutes then turn out on a wire rack and cool completely.

