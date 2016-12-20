Slice-and-go cheesy bacon bread

Most people affected by diabetes are unaware that they even have the condition. According to the Zimbabwe Diabetic Association over ten percent of Zimbabweans probably have diabetes .
The incidence rate ...
Exclusion of opposition members from food and farming inputs aid by ruling Zanu PF members continues despite denial by President Robert Mugabe.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) recently released a ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]