Slice-and-go cheesy bacon bread

Serves 4-6

Preparation: 10 min

Baking: 40 min

310 ml (1¼ c) flour

5 ml (1 t) baking powder

4 spring onions, finely chopped

350 g Cheddar cheese, grated

125 g bacon, chopped

4 eggs

salt and pepper

10 ml (2 t) sweet chilli sauce

5 ml (1 t) oil

60 ml (¼ c) buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease a loaf tin.

1 Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Stir in the spring onions, cheese and bacon (don’t cook the bacon – it flavours the bread as it cooks in the batter).

2 Mix the eggs, salt, pepper, sweet chilli sauce, oil and buttermilk in a jug or bowl. Pour into the flour mixture and stir until well incorporated.

3 Pour the batter into the prepared baking tin and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean.

4 Allow to cool for 5 minutes then turn out on a wire rack and cool completely.