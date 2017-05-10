Delicious almond & roasted banana loaf – recipe

Thanks to Jenny Kay, banana loaf has never tasted this scrumptious.

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a hearty offering of home baked banana loaf with flavourful taste that the whole family will enjoy.

By Jenny Kay

Let’s get baking!

This recipe will teach you how to prepare delicious almond and roasted banana loaf.

Ingredients: Loaf

– 4 medium bananas

– 500ml flour

– 125ml almond flour

– 5ml baking powder

– 5ml bicarbonate of soda

– 2ml fine sea salt

– 250ml sugar

– 2 large eggs

– 250ml greek yoghurt

– 125ml grape seed oil

– 5ml vanilla extract

– 125ml almond butter

Ingredients: Granola topping

– 250ml granola energy clusters

– 125ml flaked almonds

– 5ml ground cinnamon

Instructions: Loaf

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Spray and base line two 20×12 loaf pans.

3. Place the bananas, skin on, onto a baking tray and roast for 15-20 minutes until blackened.

4. Cool, peel and mash.

5. Meanwhile, combine the flours, baking powder, bicarb, salt and sugar in a bowl and stir well.

6. In a jug, combine the eggs, yoghurt, oil, vanilla and almond butter and whisk well.

7. Pour into the dry ingredients with the mashed banana and stir until combined.

8. Divide the batter between the two loaf pans.

9. Scatter the top with a layer of granola topping and bake for 40-50 minutes until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean.

Instructions: Topping

1. Place the granola clusters into a food processor and pulse until slightly broken.

2. Combine with the almonds and cinnamon.

Makes 1 loaf