Top kitchen design tips

WHEN redesigning a kitchen, put function first – there is no ideal kitchen shape – whether it is a galley, U or L-shaped, plan for the sink, fridge and cooktop to form a triangle, with no more than six feet between each for ease of movement.

Make room for storage

The biggest mistake people make at the planning stage is not allowing for enough storage. Use every nook and cranny. Put overhead cabinets right up to the ceiling, rather than leaving a gap on top that collects dust. Consider deep drawers for easier access to pots and pans, and include enough storage for appliances that otherwise would clutter up countertops.

See the light

Unlike in other rooms of the house, overhead lighting is insufficient in kitchens. In the kitchen, you do not want the light behind you, casting a shadow on the workspace. You need it positioned to fall in front of you. Under-cabinet lights shine directly on countertops.

Power play

Be sure there are appropriate power sources for relocated or new appliances. Many people realise too late that they do not have the right gas or electric lines, it is suggested to measure appliances to ensure that they fit comfortably into allocated spaces. If a dishwasher is crammed in, it could push up against the hose and will not drain properly.

Space and surface

There is no such thing as too much counter space. Choose a surface that is easy to work on and care for. But keep in mind that grout between tiles is hard to maintain and that stainless steel will scratch very easily.

Safety first

Make your kitchen as safe and family-friendly as possible by planning for good visibility to backyard and indoor play areas from the cooking area. Also consider such safety-conscious elements as rounded countertops, slip-resistant flooring and ovens located at adult height to minimise the chances of accidental burns.

Clear the air

A range hood helps ventilate cooking odors. Buy one that is efficient, quiet and vented outside.

Consider the floor

When it comes to flooring, consider slip-resistance, ease of maintenance and porosity. Stone floors, which are somewhat porous, for instance, may need periodic resealing. If so, ask how often, and think about whether you want to deal with that process.

Hardwood floors are beautiful, but be aware that they wear out faster by the fridge, stove and sink than other areas. Hard, natural stone works wonderfully, and the earthy look and feel of it is very popular. – rd.com.