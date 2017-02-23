News Ticker

Govt leaves maize prices flat at $390 per tonne

23rd February 2017 Staff Reporter Farming & Enviroment 1

HARARE, – Government has pegged the prices of maize and small grains at $390 per metric tonne, same as last year, the Minister of Agriculture Joseph Made told Parliament on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, a former regional breadbasket turned perennial food importer, has planted 1.2 million hectares of the staple maize in the 2016/17 farming season, with the country receiving above normal rains.

Although the government has said it is too early to project output, the central bank has projected output between 1.5 million tonnes and 1.8 million tonnes, enough to meet the country’s annual consumption requirements.

However, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organisation, more than a tenth of Zimbabwe’s current maize crop is under threat from a fall armyworm infestation that has affected at least seven countries in the southern African region.

Made also said the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) will buy all small grains like millet, rapoko and sorghum at the same price as that of maize.

In 2015/16, GMB set maize price at $390 per tonne while private millers and grain traders set the price at $335 per metric tonne. -Source

Related Posts
Zim-style land grabs would be disastrous for SA
Zim-style land grabs would be disastrous for SA
Stellenbosch – South Africa cannot afford to have a property expropriation situation similar to that of Zimbabwe as that would be disastrous, Deputy Minister of Public Works Jeremy Cronin said ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe should be food sufficient in two years
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe should be food sufficient in two years
Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is spearheading the country’s command agriculture project says agriculture remains the bedrock of the country’s economy and the country should be self-sufficient in food within the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe dam levels at record lows after drought
Zimbabwe dam levels at record lows after drought
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's dam levels have fallen to 42 percent following a devastating drought that has left millions in need of food aid and local councils rationing water, Vice ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa’s $500m agric scheme looted
Mnangagwa’s $500m agric scheme looted
HARARE - Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister, Martin Dinha, has made startling claims that senior Zanu PF officials and members of the military are looting the new $500 million government-funded ...
READ MORE
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa – WFP
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa – WFP
HARARE- As many as 49 million people in southern Africa could be affected by a drought that has been worsened by the most severe and longest El Nino weather pattern ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe to import 250,000 tonnes of maize from Mexico
Zimbabwe to import 250,000 tonnes of maize from Mexico
HARARE,– Zimbabwe says it plans to import 250,000 tonnes of maize from the south American country of Mexico to fill a shortfall caused by a severe drought that has left ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe livestock policy almost complete – Zhanda
Zimbabwe livestock policy almost complete – Zhanda
HARARE, – Zimbabwe’s livestock industry could be set for revival following the completion of a long-awaited draft policy, agriculture junior minister responsible for livestock Paddy Zhanda said on Thursday. The policy ...
READ MORE
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry spell – FAO
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry spell – FAO
BULAWAYO,– The United Nations Food and Agriculture (FAO) has forecast Zimbabwe’s maize production for the 2014/15 season at 950,000 tonnes, over a third lower than the previous season due to a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe wrapping up land reform, payments
Zimbabwe wrapping up land reform, payments
Harare - Redistribution of land that used to be owned by thousands of former commercial white farmers in Zimbabwe is now nearly complete and there are signs that the government ...
READ MORE
EU million pledges $110mln farm support for Zimbabwe
EU million pledges $110mln farm support for Zimbabwe
HARARE,– The European Union on Wednesday  pledged over $110 million to support the Zimbabwe’s agriculture industry under a five year fund as the bloc resumes direct aid to the southern ...
READ MORE
Zim-style land grabs would be disastrous for SA
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe should be food sufficient in
Zimbabwe dam levels at record lows after drought
Mnangagwa’s $500m agric scheme looted
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa
Zimbabwe to import 250,000 tonnes of maize from
Zimbabwe livestock policy almost complete – Zhanda
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry
Zimbabwe wrapping up land reform, payments
EU million pledges $110mln farm support for Zimbabwe

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

  • jimmy toole

    stupid populist policies and then we say we want internal devaluation!!

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News