News Ticker

Zimbabwe Farms, Still Reeling From Drought, Now Battered by Rain

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter Farming & Enviroment 0

Farmers in Zimbabwe, emerging from the region’s worst drought in at least two decades, are being threatened with a second year of losses as heavy rains damage corn and tobacco crops.

by Brian Latham and Godfrey Marawanyika

A crop review is under way to assess the damage from the unseasonably heavy rain and farmers will probably need extra fertilizer to help harvests survive, Deputy Agriculture Minister David Marapira said in an interview on Monday.

Farming output in the southern African nation was crippled by last year’s drought and as many as four million Zimbabweans remain on food aid, according to the government. The heavy rains are expected to continue for at least another week, Zimbabwe’s meteorological department said on state radio.

The tobacco industry is seeing damage across all growing areas and carrying out its own crop assessment, said Andrew Matibiri, chief executive officer of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board.

Tobacco, Gold

Tobacco was Zimbabwe’s second-largest export earner after gold in 2015, the latest year for which data is available, according to the state’s trading body, ZimTrade. The crop accounted for 21.1 percent of exports and the country’s earnings from tobacco sales rose 7 percent to $914 million in the 12 months through Dec. 8.

“There is a lot of false ripening on the crop because of the incessant rains and that puts severe pressure on the farmer to quickly harvest,” he said. Humid conditions are also prolonging tobacco-curing time. False ripening is caused by the leaching of soil nutrients due to heavy rain. The leaf yellows, which looks like ripening, but is actually a nutrient deficiency.

Road Damage

The rains and related flood danger are likely to worsen, between now and the middle of February, the Zimbabwe Meteorological Department said in an e-mailed statement.

While authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage to infrastructure, repairs to roads and bridges from flooding could cost millions of dollars, Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, the acting director of the government’s Civil Protection Unit, said in an interview. The CPU is urging people in the worst affected areas to move to higher ground, she said.

Zimbabwe’s Civil Protection Unit, a government body, co-ordinates rescue efforts and preparedness in the event of natural disasters like flooding, working with local and national authorities to minimize harm.

The country’s farms last experienced such high levels of rain during a growing season in 1999, said Wonder Chabikwa, president of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union.

The situation is “hopeless,” Stenford Chidakwa, a farmer in the Centenary district, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of the capital, Harare, said by phone. “My tobacco has turned yellow and my corn has been knocked over by heavy rain and wind.”

Zimbabwe produced 1.3 million tons of corn last year, short of its 2.2 million ton annual requirements, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Related Posts
As temperatures soar, Zimbabwe’s farmers test maize that can cope
As temperatures soar, Zimbabwe’s farmers test maize that can cope
ZAKA DISTRICT, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Aplonia Marutsvaka looks triumphant as she shows off one of her three bags of gleaming white maize. She harvested the grain in the midst of ...
READ MORE
South Africa drought likely to persist as maize price reach record high
South Africa drought likely to persist as maize price reach record high
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Drought conditions in South Africa that have pushed prices for maize, the national staple, to record highs are likely to persist for the rest of the southern ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe in water crisis
Zimbabwe in water crisis
THE country’s major dams in all catchment areas are running dry, with national dam levels last week said to be fast receding to crisis levels. The development threatens to wreck the ...
READ MORE
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB
HARARE,– Tobacco exports for January have risen by more than 300 percent year on year to 23,6 million kilogrammes, earning $181,7 million, the latest  Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)  ...
READ MORE
Massive rains predicted
Massive rains predicted
HARARE - Massive rains are expected to drench most parts of Zimbabwe, as floods have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas like Gutu, Masvingo. The flooding of geomorphic low-lying areas comes as ...
READ MORE
‘Uncertain tenure makes agriculture unattractive for investment’
‘Uncertain tenure makes agriculture unattractive for investment’
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s land tenure system has made the agriculture sector the least attractive to both foreign and local investors, the head of the country’s investment promotion body has said. President Robert ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor tobacco crop
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor tobacco crop
HARARE (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmer Kenny Mabvumbe looked upset as he returned virtually empty-handed from the tobacco auction floors in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. His decision to venture into ...
READ MORE
South Africa parliament passes land expropriation bill
South Africa parliament passes land expropriation bill
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's main house of parliament took a first step on Tuesday towards enabling the state to make compulsory purchases of land to redress racial disparities in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans go hungry as drought hammers southern Africa
Zimbabweans go hungry as drought hammers southern Africa
SIYAGIJIMA, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Even in the best of times, life is harsh in Siyagijima, a desolate village in southwest Zimbabwe. After the worst regional drought in nearly a decade ...
READ MORE
Small farmers can overcome climate change and feed the world – Zimbabwe farmer
Small farmers can overcome climate change and feed the world – Zimbabwe farmer
ROME, (Reuters) - Like many small-scale farmers, Elizabeth Mpofu from drought-hit Zimbabwe has had to adapt her homestead to cope with a changing climate, which the United Nations says threatens ...
READ MORE
As temperatures soar, Zimbabwe’s farmers test maize that
South Africa drought likely to persist as maize
Zimbabwe in water crisis
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB
Massive rains predicted
‘Uncertain tenure makes agriculture unattractive for investment’
Zimbabwe farmers fear winter of hunger after poor
South Africa parliament passes land expropriation bill
Zimbabweans go hungry as drought hammers southern Africa
Small farmers can overcome climate change and feed

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News