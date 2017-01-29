Zimbabwe poised for good harvest

GOVERNMENT has embarked on the first round of the crop and livestock assessment survey in a bid to establish the state of food plants and domestic animals countrywide.
The Sunday Mail has gathered that agricultural expects are currently surveying all the country’s provinces with a significant number of districts already covered in the exercise that began last Monday and is expected to be completed in two weeks.
The assessment will determine the extent of damaged crops as a result of rains and pests such as the armyworm.
It will also determine the hectarage of various crops and harvest projections.
Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira said initial plans were to complete the assessment by next week but due to the rains, “it could take more time, with results expected by February mid-month.
“Initial reports point that there is a good crop countrywide although there is need for farmers to weed their fields.”
Deputy Minister Marapira said the second round of assessment will be conducted in March when most crops will be ready for harvest.
Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) executive director, Mr Paul Zakariah said the assessment is important for planning purposes.
“This (assessment) is the best way to be able to say we are on track, if not, what do we need?
“We also get to know who is doing what in order to support farmers,” he said.
Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said their independent maize crop surveys showed that the country is headed for a good yield that could guarantee two million metric tonnes of the staple grain.
“From the reports I am receiving, our harvests will be very close to the two million metric tonnes that we targeted,” he said.
“But let me add that top dressing fertiliser is needed by most farmers.
“These persistent rains come with challenges that must be managed, farmers need to drain excess water from the land.
This cropping season, a number of low-lying areas in the country have been seriously affected by La-Nina induced flooding which has swept away livestock and destroyed crops.
The rains have slowed down weeding and application of top dressing fertilisers as well as pesticides. – Sunday Mail
ZIMBABWE is planning to start compensating mainly white farmers who lost their land and livelihoods during state-backed farm invasions that began in 2000, which triggered a near decade-long recession, the ...
Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly accused President Robert Mugabe of owning more than 14 farms, in a development seen as contravening the country's constitution ...
HARARE—A member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claims that President Robert Mugabe’s government completely ruined the country’s economy when it introduced the controversial land reform program in 2000.
In ...
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to put aside their differences and unite to support the Government’s command agriculture initiative aimed at boosting food security and nutrition in ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s raw milk production in the nine months to September is up 14 percent to 48.6 million litres, according to Ministry of Agriculture figures.
The country produced 42.6 million litres ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe is set to receive a $25.5 million grant from the United Nation’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to support irrigation projects in the country, Finance Minister Patrick ...
The BAFTA-winning actress has always been honest when it comes to her struggles, previously opening up about the sexual abuse she received at the hands of an older director when she was 16. Thandie’s race […]
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. The […]
Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her. The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in […]
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]