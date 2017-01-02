News Ticker

Mnangagwa’s $500m agric scheme looted

2nd January 2017 Staff Reporter Farming & Enviroment, Main News 0

HARARE – Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister, Martin Dinha, has made startling claims that senior Zanu PF officials and members of the military are looting the new $500 million government-funded Command Agriculture programme, which seeks to improve the country’s food security.

By Fungi Kwaramba

The looting has echoes of a similar State-backed scheme — the Farm Mechanisation programme, which was abused by bigwigs who ended up not paying a single cent for the equipment that they received, forcing the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe (RBZ) to recover the money through a controversial  debt-assumption law.

Dinha made his shocking revelations to Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, adding that officers responsible for the scheme were being harangued and inundated with requests from politicians and military personnel.

“Most of these culprits are officials from the army and some politicians. Some of the ordinary farmers would have spent days queuing for inputs only for senior officials to come and collect the whole load that would have been delivered,” the stressed Dinha said.

It was confirmed to the Daily News yesterday that Mnangagwa had been given a comprehensive list of those officials who stand accused of looting the Command Agriculture inputs scheme.

“These are big fish and hopefully the VP will do something about it, otherwise the scheme will collapse as happened with other similar programmes in the past,” a senior government official who requested anonymity said.

“We know the culprits and they should be stopped because this will cause disinterest among intended beneficiaries who would have waited for a long time to access the inputs,” the concerned official added.

Speaking at the same occasion where Dinha briefed him last week, Mnangagwa threatened to punish all the people who would be caught stealing from the scheme.

“Now we are told some senior officials are now collecting inputs from districts at the expense of small-scale farmers and in some cases taking the whole load. This is unacceptable and whoever has been doing so must stop,” he warned.

Under the scheme, farmers were given fertilisers, seed and tractors.

On Friday, former Vice President Joice Mujru, who now leads the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), also accused top military personnel of looting the programme.

“After the land reform, one would argue that with better soils on the A1 farms, the peasant and smallholder farmers could grow more than 90 percent of the maize needed for our domestic consumption.

“But Mugabe’s government has chosen to ignore these farmers, instead creating a looting machine called Command Agriculture — a $500 million facility being abused by top Zanu PF and military personnel who are now selling agricultural inputs ranging from seed, diesel, fertiliser, pesticides and herbicides on the black market.

“After the failure of ‘Operation Maguta’, carried out by the army some time past, it does not make sense to entrust the same personnel with command agriculture and expect different results,” Mujuru said in her end-of-year speech.

Despite assurances from the government that farmers who access the current scheme would be audited, there are growing concerns that many of the bigwigs who are looting it will escape censure from the authorities.

Zim history is littered with myriad stories of looting from the State by Zanu PF and senior government officials.

Some of scandals include the illegal resale of cars purchased under a government VIP scheme which became known as the Willowgate scandal, after it was abused by ministers and the War Victims Compensation Fund in which money meant for freedom fighters was fraudulently siphoned out through inflated claims by Cabinet ministers or senior members of the uniformed forces. – Daily News

Related Posts
Zimbabwean Prime Minister-designate Morgan Tsvangirai answers a question during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (not pictured) at Quai d'Orsay palace, in Paris, France, 18 November 2008. Tsvangirai was cautiously optimistic regarding the political future of Zimbabwe but stated that negotiations with President Robert Mugabe will not go on forever. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS (zu dpa 0883) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++
Not even killing us will save Mugabe: Tsvangirai
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, angered by President Robert Mugabe’s shocking threats and vitriolic attacks on him and the MDC on Friday, has bluntly told the increasingly frail nonagenarian ...
READ MORE
Mugabe calls for Family Indaba as pictures of Grace’s deteriorating health emerge
Mugabe calls for Family Indaba as pictures of Grace’s deteriorating health emerge
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe has called for an urgent family members meeting to discuss the First Lady Grace’s deteriorating health as more pictures emerge.   A picture depicting a frail-looking First ...
READ MORE
‘Opposition coalition now unthinkable’
‘Opposition coalition now unthinkable’
BULAWAYO – The Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu has accused Zimbabwe’s opposition political parties of lack of commitment in working together to challenge President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF and solve some of ...
READ MORE
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
HARARE - MDC secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, has told People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Tendai Biti, to “follow his sheep” after more members of his party defected over the weekend. Biti’s ...
READ MORE
Milk production up 18pct in January – dairy association
Milk production up 18pct in January – dairy association
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) said on Monday milk production was up 18 percent to 5.2 million litres in January 2016 compared to the same month last ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe churches pushes for impeachment of Zimbabwean tyrant
Zimbabwe churches pushes for impeachment of Zimbabwean tyrant
Church leaders say they will petition Parliament to impeach President Robert Mugabe after the 92-year-old leader ignored their September 28 ultimatum to initiate dialogue and address issues that triggered the ...
READ MORE
Mugabe Going Nowhere, Zanu PF Tells MDC-T
Mugabe Going Nowhere, Zanu PF Tells MDC-T
HARARE - Zanu PF on Friday dismissed opposition calls for veteran President Robert Mugabe to step down, a day after the largest protest rally for several years was held in ...
READ MORE
G40 all but vanquished and annihilated by the Croc
G40 all but vanquished and annihilated by the Croc
ZANU PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere faces an uphill task ahead of the party’s annual conference in Masvingo in his bid to push through a controversial resolution by his home ...
READ MORE
‘Plot to oust Robert Mugabe imminent’
‘Plot to oust Robert Mugabe imminent’
HARARE - Gloves are now truly off in the warring post-congress Zanu PF as the party meets for its potentially-explosive annual conference this week, with Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe: Photos illustrate life in a country on the verge of total economic collapse
Zimbabwe: Photos illustrate life in a country on the verge of total economic collapse
Zimbabwe is gripped by drought and could be on the verge of total economic collapse. However, things may not look so bad to a casual visitor. There is a veneer ...
READ MORE
Not even killing us will save Mugabe: Tsvangirai
Mugabe calls for Family Indaba as pictures of
‘Opposition coalition now unthinkable’
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
Milk production up 18pct in January – dairy
Zimbabwe churches pushes for impeachment of Zimbabwean tyrant
Mugabe Going Nowhere, Zanu PF Tells MDC-T
G40 all but vanquished and annihilated by the
‘Plot to oust Robert Mugabe imminent’
Zimbabwe: Photos illustrate life in a country on

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News