News Ticker

Zuma calls for SADC special summit on drought

13th November 2016 Staff Reporter Farming & Enviroment 3

Pretoria – The current drought and water shortages ravaging members states of the Southern Africa Development Community can be better dealt with if regional leaders convened a special summit on the matter, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.

Addressing visiting Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama at the third bi-national commission between South Africa and Botswana, taking place in Pretoria, Zuma said their meeting has coincided with a critical phase for the regional bloc.

“We meet during a difficult period when our region faces a serious and persistent drought and water shortages. The drought will result in significantly reduced crop production throughout Southern Africa. This will have a far-reaching impact on food security and food prices,” said Zuma.

“As SADC, we need to explore the possibility of hosting a special summit to discuss the drought and solutions thereof.”

He said it was vital for the region to fast track work on the Lesotho Highlands Water Transfer Project in an effort to address the water shortage crisis.

Zuma said, as a regional bloc, SADC also had to address combating international crime and issues of peace and security.

“Critically important is also the need to enhance our cooperation in border management to combat cross-border crimes such as rhino and elephant poaching. Some of our countries in the region and continent continue to face political and security challenges,” said Zuma.

“We need to continue working together in the maintenance of peace, security and stability.”

South Africa remains one of the major trading partners of Botswana. In 2015, South Africa’s total bilateral trade with Botswana stood at R57.97 billion.

“There is a large presence of South African companies in Botswana which are involved in various sectors such as housing, food and beverages, construction, retail, hotels and leisure, banking, medical services, etc,” the South African presidency said in a statement.

“These companies continue to contribute to the growth and development of the Botswana economy.”

IOL

Related Posts
White Zim farmers face new threat
White Zim farmers face new threat
Harare - Most of Zimbabwe's white farmers were stripped of their land in often violent evictions that started in 2000. Now the remaining white farmers are on edge because of ...
READ MORE
Kasukuwere threatens to invade Old Mutual land
Kasukuwere threatens to invade Old Mutual land
HARARE - Government has targeted properties belonging to Old Mutual as it plans to relocate Glen View 8 informal carpenters. Addressing traders at Glen View 8 furniture complex today, Local Government ...
READ MORE
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa – WFP
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa – WFP
HARARE- As many as 49 million people in southern Africa could be affected by a drought that has been worsened by the most severe and longest El Nino weather pattern ...
READ MORE
Drought kills at least 19 300 cattle in Zimbabwe
Drought kills at least 19 300 cattle in Zimbabwe
Harare – At least 19 300 cattle have died in Zimbabwe due to drought, the country's deputy minister of agriculture, Paddy Zhanda has confirmed, according to the state-owned Herald newspaper. Zhanda said ...
READ MORE
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
HARARE - Expelled Zanu PF legislator for Hurungwe West, Temba Mliswa, has made sensational claims that Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo wants to grab his Karoi farm as the ruling ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food distribution politics
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food distribution politics
HARARE - Beleagured Zimbabwean tyrant Mugabe yesterday rubbished as “absolute falsehoods” claims by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission that his regime's officials were distributing food on partisan basis. Addressing loyalists at ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst drought in years
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst drought in years
GAVU — Among his neighbours, Phillip Tshuma, 67, is considered a wizard who commands the rains with the help of goblins. How else could he grow a bumper crop of ...
READ MORE
Upsurge in attempts to evict Zim’s last white farmers
Upsurge in attempts to evict Zim’s last white farmers
Harare - There is an upsurge in attempts to forcibly take over Zimbabwean properties still owned by whites 15 years after the launch of a land reform programme, a Zimbabwe ...
READ MORE
Sacked minister destroys farm, plans to leave the country
Sacked minister destroys farm, plans to leave the country
MASVINGO – Disgruntled former Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has destroyed his Moria Farm along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road, due to his fall-out with president Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF. Kudakwashe ...
READ MORE
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB
HARARE,– Tobacco exports for January have risen by more than 300 percent year on year to 23,6 million kilogrammes, earning $181,7 million, the latest  Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)  ...
READ MORE
White Zim farmers face new threat
Kasukuwere threatens to invade Old Mutual land
Drought may affect 49 million in southern Africa
Drought kills at least 19 300 cattle in
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
Robert Mugabe savages Human Rights Commission over food
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst
Upsurge in attempts to evict Zim’s last white
Sacked minister destroys farm, plans to leave the
January tobacco exports up 300 percent – TIMB

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News