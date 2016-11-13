Zuma calls for SADC special summit on drought

Pretoria – The current drought and water shortages ravaging members states of the Southern Africa Development Community can be better dealt with if regional leaders convened a special summit on the matter, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday.
Addressing visiting Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama at the third bi-national commission between South Africa and Botswana, taking place in Pretoria, Zuma said their meeting has coincided with a critical phase for the regional bloc.
“We meet during a difficult period when our region faces a serious and persistent drought and water shortages. The drought will result in significantly reduced crop production throughout Southern Africa. This will have a far-reaching impact on food security and food prices,” said Zuma.
“As SADC, we need to explore the possibility of hosting a special summit to discuss the drought and solutions thereof.”
He said it was vital for the region to fast track work on the Lesotho Highlands Water Transfer Project in an effort to address the water shortage crisis.
Zuma said, as a regional bloc, SADC also had to address combating international crime and issues of peace and security.
“Critically important is also the need to enhance our cooperation in border management to combat cross-border crimes such as rhino and elephant poaching. Some of our countries in the region and continent continue to face political and security challenges,” said Zuma.
“We need to continue working together in the maintenance of peace, security and stability.”
South Africa remains one of the major trading partners of Botswana. In 2015, South Africa’s total bilateral trade with Botswana stood at R57.97 billion.
“There is a large presence of South African companies in Botswana which are involved in various sectors such as housing, food and beverages, construction, retail, hotels and leisure, banking, medical services, etc,” the South African presidency said in a statement.
“These companies continue to contribute to the growth and development of the Botswana economy.”
