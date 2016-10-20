News Ticker

At least 80,000 children in Zimbabwe’s schools at risk: Report

20th October 2016 Staff Reporter Farming & Enviroment 36

Cape Town – At least 80 000 school children in Zimbabwe may lose out on education as a result of “alarming levels” of hunger in the drought-stricken country, the World Food Programme warned in a report.
By James Archibald

More than 4 million people are in need of food aid in the country as a result of the El Nino-induced drought that struck the southern Africa region late last year and affected this year’s agricultural harvest.

The report, which was released to mark World Food Day on 16 October, aimed to highlight “the need for bold and constructive partnerships between governments, business and organizations” to achieve “Zero Hunger” and improve the future for millions of children.

Working with the country’s government, which declared a state of emergency in February and appealed for international help in fighting hunger, the WFP launched an emergency school feeding programme in July 2016 in Zvishavane and Mbire that has since grown to include Binga. Last month the programme fed some 38,500 pupils in the three districts and the WFP hopes to each 77,000 primary school children up until April next year, which was described as the “peak hunger season”.

“Ending hunger in our lifetimes is possible. We can build a world where everyone, everywhere has access to nutritious food – if we all work together, as partners,” WFP executive director Ertharin Cousin said.

“In Zimbabwe, meeting the needs of the 4.1 million people expected to be food insecure at the peak of the hunger season early next year cannot be done by one single organization or institution alone,” WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director Eddie Rowe said.

“We must put the resilience of families at the core of our collective, creative and innovative efforts. It’s the only way that we can build true resilience and eliminate hunger at scale. Nothing less will allow us to deliver the bold Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The report noted that progress in one area of the SDGs would benefit other areas, noting how addressing hunger among school children had a knock-on effect in improving education. The report said: “In countries like Zimbabwe which is facing a food security crisis, school meals programmes can help guard against malnutrition, encourage learning and create some sense of normality.”

“The future begins with food, and we’re helping build it through schools,” Rowe said. “If we are able to end hunger, we will give future generations the possibility of pursuing their development dreams, and the energy to make them come true.”

DHA

 

