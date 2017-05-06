Dr. Dre to release ‘Straight Outta Compton’ soundtrack Aug. 1, says Ice Cube

Dr. Dre is back in the studio. The famed rapper and music producer is hitting the boards to create the “Straight Outta Compton” soundtrack, a source told Rolling Stone.

Ice Cube indicated the same on Wednesday during an interview with Power 99FM’s Rise & Grind Morning Show, saying, “It’s mega. It’s Dr. Dre, it’s what everybody’s been waiting for. It’s definitely a dope record, and he’s dropping it all on the same day.”

It’s been 16 years since Dre put out his last solo album “2001,” released in 1999, after 1992’s multiplatinum-selling record “The Chronic.” While he has yet to publicly announce his latest body of work, the 50-year-old music mogul will reportedly do so Saturday on his Beats 1 radio show The Pharmacy.

Cube, who prematurely revealed the big news, said the soundtrack for the N.W.A. biopic will drop on Aug. 1, but sources contradicted that, saying it would be released at a later date, according to Rolling Stone.

Dre teased fans in March when he said during a radio interview on BigBoy’s 92.3FM, “I’m working on something right now. I don’t want to put it out there just yet and say that I’m definitely gonna put it out. But I’m really feeling what I’m working on right now,” he revealed, referring to the soundtrack for the rap group’s biopic. “This would be a record that’s inspired by the movie.”

Fans have waited a long time to hear new music from Dre, who was most recently working on the never-released “Detox,” which longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg said was “finished” in 2008.

By the next year, several unmixed tracks reportedly from the unreleased album were leaked and included recording sessions with T.I., 50 Cent and R. Kelly, which could be the reason it was never officially released.

But Dre wasn’t silenced completely as he released “Kush” featuring Snoop Dogg and Akon in 2010 and the Grammy-nominated “I Need a Doctor” with Eminem and Skylar Gray in 2011, which they performed at the Grammy Awards that year.

Dre fans continued getting small doses of his work when that same year the track “Chillin'” leaked, another song reportedly from his “Detox” album.

The story about his unreleased album didn’t stop there. In 2012, 50 Cent said “Detox” could potentially arrive as an EP, but again, nothing ever came out.

“To me, the music is there,” producer and “Detox” collaborator, Dawaun Parker, told Shots Fired during a 2014 interview about Dre’s album. “I feel like one day, he’s gonna wake up and say ‘Here. Today’s the day. I’ll put it out.'”

The F. Gary Gray-directed biopic slated for an Aug. 14 release tells the story of the rap group, including Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and the late Eazy-E, who brought gangsta rap to the forefront of music in the ’80s.

“Our art is a reflection of our reality,” Ice Cube, portrayed by his son O’Shea Jackson Jr., said in the film’s trailer.