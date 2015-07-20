Chris Brown ‘believes close friends were responsible for ransacking his house

His house was broken into less than one week ago.

But, as the days unfold, new developments continue to emerge for singer Chris Brown, who’s property was ransacked while he was busy making an appearance at a Los Angeles nightclub.

Now, according to a report on TMZ, the 26 year-old believes the perpetrators were four of his best friends who committed the ultimate betrayal for financial gain, including holding his aunt hostage.

The site claims that both law enforcement and the smash-hit performer assume that the burglars were very close to the star.

As investigations continue, police also believe that a club promoter was involved – not least because they knew he’d been paid $50,000 in cash for an appearance, which was hidden in his safe.

TMZ also add that police believe local gang Bloods may be involved and that ‘a member of LAPD’s Gang Unit was assigned the case.’

The latest update comes just days after claims Chris was tailed ahead of the incident – meaning he was actively monitored by the criminals who waited until he was busy with a public appearance before striking.

The masked men are said to have forced their way into his 26-year-old singer’s Los Angeles home at 2am on Wednesday 15 July, before holding his aunt hostage and then ransacking the place for valuables.

Officer Liliana Preciado told the media: ‘The suspects got away with an unknown amount of cash, electronics and personal items.’

Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, believes the incident was an inside job, according to TMZ.

Sources told the site she has been warning him for years about people she calls ‘no good-ass friends’. Hours after the home invasion … Joyce tweeted, ‘Watch who you standing beside.’

Detectives have been canvassing the neighbourhood around the gated property at the end of a secluded street in the San Fernando Valley and looking for surveillance camera footage.

‘We’re trying to see if there’s any video evidence that might have picked up the suspects,’ Lt. Kirk Kelley told reporters at the scene.

Investigators have not released descriptions of the suspects, who were armed with handguns and wore bandanas around their faces, police said.

Brown came to the home several hours later to check on his aunt and then left, Preciado said. Thankfully she was not hurt.

TMZ also reports law enforcement sources believe the whoever planned the break-in was someone Chris knew, who was privy to the singer having been paid $50,000 in cash for a club appearance.

The incident was thought to have occured as Chris flaunted his sculpted abs and extensive collection of tattoos as he left the Argyle club in Hollywood.

Rihanna’s ex, was seen leaving the venue in a red varsity jacket that he wore open to reveal his naked torso and chest.

The Don’t Judge Me singer looked calm and relaxed as he left the Hollywood hotspot in a body-bearing ensemble.

Wearing a red varsity jacket with a ‘B’ for Brown – emblazoned upon it open and unzipped, Chris flaunted his abdominal muscles and ever-growing collection of tattoos.

Teaming his top with a pair of black, baggy trousers the singer opted for comfort with a hint of streetwear style.

Rounding his outfit of with a red and white pair of sneakers and an array of gold necklaces, Chris cut a striking and unique figure as he headed home.

This is not the first time the singer has been the victim of a home invasion, in May, Chris returned home to find a naked woman inside his home.

In May the Don’t Wake Me Up artist returned to a property he owns in the Agoura Hills, California, only to find a 21-year-old woman in his bed.

The woman, of whom he snapped a picture and then uploaded to Instagram, was booked for felony burglary and felony vandalism.

Amira Kodcia Ayeb, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, stalking and vandalism.

After the shocking discovery the singer revealed that he would be turning that particular property into a version of ‘Fort Knox’ – the heavily defended US gold reserve.

The numerous break-ins have become a cause for concern for his baby Royalty’s mother Nia Guzman, who believes her daughter may be in danger.

‘She thinks many of Chris’ friends are gang members or gang-affiliated, and the robbery shows they’ve now turned on Chris,’ a source told TMZ recently.

Chris filed court documents asking for a formal custody agreement to agree on an official co-parenting plan with Nia.

The reported event comes as Chris took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his walk-in warehouse at his new $4.5 million home.

The 26-year-old rapper converted an entire room in his luxurious new pad into a massive clothing storeroom, which features ample space for his extensive footwear collection.

The Instagram snap shows Chris standing on the stairs to the shoe storeroom admiring his empire, as a sea of different colors and styles resting below.

For the caption, Chris wrote: ‘What to wear? This isn’t my closet. I ran out of room in those.’

The photo features Brown wearing a shark-hooded sweater made by A Bathing Ape, a popular clothing line among artists and rappers.

In fact, Breezy is a such a big fan of the Japan-based company that he hung a shaggy tapestry with the signature Bape gorilla on the wall of his new abode.

