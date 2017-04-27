Rapper DMX going back to jail

BUFFALO, NY — Rapper DMX has been sentenced to six months in an upstate New York jail for failing to pay child support.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old rapper whose real name is Earl Simmons was placed in the Erie County Holding Centre in Buffalo on Tuesday.A spokesperson for the New York City Sheriff’s Office tells WPIX-TV that DMX was arrested right before his scheduled performance at Radio City Music Hall on June 26 in New York City for several “issues outstanding.”

Those issues included $400 000 (about R4.97m) worth of unpaid child support, a warrant issued by the city of White Plains for bail jumping and a robbery complaint out of Newark, New Jersey.

No charges have been filed in the Newark case.AP