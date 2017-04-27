News Ticker

Rapper DMX going back to jail

15th July 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 15

BUFFALO, NY — Rapper DMX has been sentenced to six months in an upstate New York jail for failing to pay child support.

IOL pic july 15 DMX Arrest
In this September 23, 2009 file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honours at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. Photo: Peter Kramer

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old rapper whose real name is Earl Simmons was placed in the Erie County Holding Centre in Buffalo on Tuesday.A spokesperson for the New York City Sheriff’s Office tells WPIX-TV that DMX was arrested right before his scheduled performance at Radio City Music Hall on June 26 in New York City for several “issues outstanding.”

Those issues included $400 000 (about R4.97m) worth of unpaid child support, a warrant issued by the city of White Plains for bail jumping and a robbery complaint out of Newark, New Jersey.

No charges have been filed in the Newark case.AP

