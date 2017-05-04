News Ticker

Kanye takes care of Kourtney’s kids

7th July 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 39

Kanye West fulfilled parenting duties for one of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids following their recent split.

The celebrity duo are reported to have ended their nine-year relationship after Scott, 32, was seen getting cosy with an ex-girlfriend in the south of France – and it seems Kanye was happy to step into the breach to take care of their five-year-old son Mason while the drama was unfolding, spending July 4th on a yacht with former NBA star Scottie Pippen, his wife, Larsa, and their daughter Sophia.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “Kanye took Mason and Sophia to the movies after [his wife] Kim and Larsa went to lunch at Cipriani.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney – who also has two-year-old daughter Penelope and six-month-old son Reign with her ex – is reported to have left Scott after becoming fed up with his party lifestyle.

An insider explained: “Kourtney dumped him after she saw the pictures [of Scott getting close to his ex in Monte Carlo] and he hasn’t been home after a month-long party binge.

“Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old. Kourtney has to do what’s best for the kids.”

