P Diddy arrested over assault at son’s American football game

23rd June 2015 Staff Reporter Arts & Entertainment 2

Rapper arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after incident involving coach at son’s university American football game

Combs, 45, was arrested at UCLA’s Acosta Athletic Training Complex on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 12:30pm, according to a statement from campus police, and held at the jail on the west Los Angeles college campus after the incident.

Combs was released from jail late on Monday night after posting bail, several hours after his afternoon arrest, jail records showed.


Sean ‘P.Diddy’ Combs charge sheet (Splash)

The jail records show that Combs’ bail was $160,000, but sheriff’s officials reached by phone said he posted $50,000. The reason for the discrepancy wasn’t clear.


P. Diddy sits in a police car after being arrested (Splash)

Officers said the weapon involved was a kettlebell, which is used by athletes in weight training.

No one was seriously injured and campus police were investigating. Officials did not identify the victim of the assault, or say what led to it.

Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing unnamed sources, said Combs was involved in an argument with an American football team coach at the campus’s athletic facility.


Justin Combs with his father, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs (Getty)

Defensive back

Combs’s son Justin Combs is a redshirt junior defensive back on the UCLA football team, which has been practising on campus. He has played in just a handful of games in his three years with the team.

The son of another major rap star also plays football for the Bruins. Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus is a wide receiver who signed with the team this year.

Football coach Jim Mora thanked his staff in the statement for their professionalism in handling the situation.

“This is an unfortunate incident for all parties involved,” Mr Mora said. “While UCPD continues to review this matter, we will let the legal process run its course and refrain from further comment at this time.”

Combs’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for details or comment.

Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, is a hip hop artist, actor, entrepreneur and founder of Bad Boy Records. As of 2014, Forbes magazine listed his earnings at $60 million.

Anger management

He was acquitted of bribery and weapons-related charges in connection with a 1999 shooting at a New York nightclub. A jury cleared Combs of firing a weapon during the dispute that wounded three bystanders, as well as bribing his chauffeur to take the rap.

Combs was arrested in 1999 for his involvement in the beating of former Interscope executive Steve Stoute in New York. Combs apologized, the charges were reduced, and he was ordered to attend an anger management class.

Combs and Stoute have since mended their relationship, appearing on stage together at Cannes in 2013.

Earlier this year, an Arizona man accused Combs of punching him in the face at a Super Bowl party. Combs was not arrested.

